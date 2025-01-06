iifl-logo-icon 1
Simmonds Marshall Ltd Cash Flow Statement

144
(-5.88%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Simmonds Marshall Ltd

Simm. Marshall FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.91

-10.41

14.41

9.6

Depreciation

-6.54

-5.38

-3.95

-4.02

Tax paid

0.01

2.7

-4.35

-3.26

Working capital

-11.43

-6.32

4.49

1.42

Other operating items

Operating

-35.87

-19.41

10.58

3.73

Capital expenditure

61.68

7.69

3.58

-12.4

Free cash flow

25.8

-11.72

14.16

-8.66

Equity raised

111.74

124.57

103.44

91.25

Investing

-0.09

-0.48

0.24

0.22

Financing

64.94

30.41

7.42

11.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0.78

0.56

Net in cash

202.38

142.78

126.05

95.12

