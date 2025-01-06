Simmonds Marshall Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.91
-10.41
14.41
9.6
Depreciation
-6.54
-5.38
-3.95
-4.02
Tax paid
0.01
2.7
-4.35
-3.26
Working capital
-11.43
-6.32
4.49
1.42
Other operating items
Operating
-35.87
-19.41
10.58
3.73
Capital expenditure
61.68
7.69
3.58
-12.4
Free cash flow
25.8
-11.72
14.16
-8.66
Equity raised
111.74
124.57
103.44
91.25
Investing
-0.09
-0.48
0.24
0.22
Financing
64.94
30.41
7.42
11.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0.78
0.56
Net in cash
202.38
142.78
126.05
95.12
