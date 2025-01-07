Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
124.18
141.69
175
145
yoy growth (%)
-12.35
-19.03
20.69
6.51
Raw materials
-50.76
-52.09
-61.83
-55.24
As % of sales
40.87
36.76
35.33
38.1
Employee costs
-36.13
-34.9
-33.67
-25.49
As % of sales
29.09
24.63
19.23
17.58
Other costs
-40.66
-54.61
-58.63
-48.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.74
38.54
33.5
33.32
Operating profit
-3.38
0.07
20.86
15.93
OPM
-2.72
0.05
11.92
10.98
Depreciation
-6.54
-5.38
-3.95
-4.02
Interest expense
-8.45
-5.41
-3.29
-2.85
Other income
0.46
0.3
0.79
0.54
Profit before tax
-17.91
-10.41
14.41
9.6
Taxes
0.01
2.7
-4.35
-3.26
Tax rate
-0.08
-26
-30.23
-33.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.9
-7.7
10.05
6.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-17.9
-7.7
10.05
6.33
yoy growth (%)
132.22
-176.66
58.66
28.32
NPM
-14.41
-5.44
5.74
4.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.