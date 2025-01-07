iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simmonds Marshall Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

148
(2.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Simmonds Marshall Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

124.18

141.69

175

145

yoy growth (%)

-12.35

-19.03

20.69

6.51

Raw materials

-50.76

-52.09

-61.83

-55.24

As % of sales

40.87

36.76

35.33

38.1

Employee costs

-36.13

-34.9

-33.67

-25.49

As % of sales

29.09

24.63

19.23

17.58

Other costs

-40.66

-54.61

-58.63

-48.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.74

38.54

33.5

33.32

Operating profit

-3.38

0.07

20.86

15.93

OPM

-2.72

0.05

11.92

10.98

Depreciation

-6.54

-5.38

-3.95

-4.02

Interest expense

-8.45

-5.41

-3.29

-2.85

Other income

0.46

0.3

0.79

0.54

Profit before tax

-17.91

-10.41

14.41

9.6

Taxes

0.01

2.7

-4.35

-3.26

Tax rate

-0.08

-26

-30.23

-33.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.9

-7.7

10.05

6.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-17.9

-7.7

10.05

6.33

yoy growth (%)

132.22

-176.66

58.66

28.32

NPM

-14.41

-5.44

5.74

4.36

Simm. Marshall : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Simmonds Marshall Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.