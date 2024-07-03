Simmonds Marshall Ltd Summary

Simmonds Marshall Limited was incorporated in April, 1960 as a Private Limited Company in technical and financial collaboration with Firth Cleveland Fastenings Ltd., U.K. holding 51% of the equity of the company. This shareholding was diluted progressively and the balance of foreign holding was purchased fully by the promoters in 1987. In 1986, the Company went public and is now a quoted company on the Stock Exchange. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of nyloc self locking nuts (industrial fasteners). Its products include cleveloc self-locking nut, nyloc self-locking nut, u-nuts and wheel nuts, cap nuts, castle nuts, hose fitting nuts, flange nuts, cage nuts and weld nuts. Apart from this, the Company has a battery of multi-spindle automatic bar turning centres capable of producing related automotive components as well. It caters to the Automotive and Industrial sectors and supplies to almost all the major Automobile Manufacturers in India as OE Suppliers.The Company manufacture a wide range of bolts and studs. It supply forged fasteners that incorporate all the secondary operations involved, such as Turning, Grooving, Slotting, Knurling, Milling, Chamfering, Drilling, and Pointing. The Cleveloc nut is a low cost one-piece self-locking nut with superior locking and re-usability characteristics. The locking collar is an integral part of the nut and is formed into a geometrically developed ellipse. This provides two locking elements of consistently uniform shape and thread contour which permit the bolt threads to engage smoothly during assembly.The Horse Pipe Fitting Nuts are used for rigid metal and flexible hose pipes used in fuel and hydraulic lines. The internal critical dimensions are maintained to ensure reliable and leak proof joints. Castle and Slotted Nuts are used where there is vibration in application and possibility of loosening exists. They are locked by the use of a cotter pin in a pre-determined hole in the mating bolt.