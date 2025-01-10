Singer India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.24
12.24
10.74
10.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.5
123.76
66.33
61.48
Net Worth
144.74
136
77.07
72.22
Minority Interest
Debt
1.57
1.79
2.89
1.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.49
0.41
0.48
0.53
Total Liabilities
146.8
138.2
80.44
74.57
Fixed Assets
7.55
8.68
8.72
11.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.09
2
1.92
1.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.84
2.47
2.52
2.47
Networking Capital
47.52
43.33
43.01
43.42
Inventories
103.36
80.85
74.11
81.42
Inventory Days
71.69
Sundry Debtors
35.18
39.68
49.84
47.67
Debtor Days
41.97
Other Current Assets
11.54
8.1
13.25
11.21
Sundry Creditors
-75.73
-60.75
-64.87
-75.3
Creditor Days
66.3
Other Current Liabilities
-26.83
-24.55
-29.32
-21.58
Cash
86.8
81.72
24.28
15.78
Total Assets
146.8
138.2
80.45
74.57
