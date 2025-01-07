iifl-logo-icon 1
Singer India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

77.55
(1.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:52:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

414.53

451.16

421.5

368.51

yoy growth (%)

-8.12

7.03

14.37

53.93

Raw materials

-316.82

-344.16

-325.52

-285.28

As % of sales

76.42

76.28

77.22

77.41

Employee costs

-23.94

-25.75

-22.32

-20.1

As % of sales

5.77

5.7

5.29

5.45

Other costs

-55.69

-66.37

-60.62

-52.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.43

14.71

14.38

14.27

Operating profit

18.06

14.87

13.03

10.52

OPM

4.35

3.29

3.09

2.85

Depreciation

-3.1

-3.78

-1.15

-1.06

Interest expense

-1.63

-2.21

-0.56

-0.12

Other income

2.76

3.58

1.31

1.92

Profit before tax

16.08

12.45

12.63

11.25

Taxes

-5.46

-4.33

-3.67

-3.63

Tax rate

-33.99

-34.78

-29.06

-32.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.61

8.12

8.96

7.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.61

8.12

8.96

7.62

yoy growth (%)

30.73

-9.35

17.52

27.4

NPM

2.56

1.8

2.12

2.06

