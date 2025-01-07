Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
414.53
451.16
421.5
368.51
yoy growth (%)
-8.12
7.03
14.37
53.93
Raw materials
-316.82
-344.16
-325.52
-285.28
As % of sales
76.42
76.28
77.22
77.41
Employee costs
-23.94
-25.75
-22.32
-20.1
As % of sales
5.77
5.7
5.29
5.45
Other costs
-55.69
-66.37
-60.62
-52.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.43
14.71
14.38
14.27
Operating profit
18.06
14.87
13.03
10.52
OPM
4.35
3.29
3.09
2.85
Depreciation
-3.1
-3.78
-1.15
-1.06
Interest expense
-1.63
-2.21
-0.56
-0.12
Other income
2.76
3.58
1.31
1.92
Profit before tax
16.08
12.45
12.63
11.25
Taxes
-5.46
-4.33
-3.67
-3.63
Tax rate
-33.99
-34.78
-29.06
-32.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.61
8.12
8.96
7.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.61
8.12
8.96
7.62
yoy growth (%)
30.73
-9.35
17.52
27.4
NPM
2.56
1.8
2.12
2.06
