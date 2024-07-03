iifl-logo-icon 1
Singer India Ltd Share Price

78.5
(-0.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:07:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.65
  • Day's High79.6
  • 52 Wk High121.1
  • Prev. Close78.66
  • Day's Low77
  • 52 Wk Low 76.2
  • Turnover (lac)13.22
  • P/E98.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value24.26
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)484
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Singer India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

78.65

Prev. Close

78.66

Turnover(Lac.)

13.22

Day's High

79.6

Day's Low

77

52 Week's High

121.1

52 Week's Low

76.2

Book Value

24.26

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

484

P/E

98.33

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Singer India Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jun, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Singer India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Singer India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.99%

Foreign: 30.99%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.79%

Institutions: 0.78%

Non-Institutions: 68.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Singer India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.24

12.24

10.74

10.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

132.5

123.76

66.33

61.48

Net Worth

144.74

136

77.07

72.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

414.53

451.16

421.5

368.51

yoy growth (%)

-8.12

7.03

14.37

53.93

Raw materials

-316.82

-344.16

-325.52

-285.28

As % of sales

76.42

76.28

77.22

77.41

Employee costs

-23.94

-25.75

-22.32

-20.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.08

12.45

12.63

11.25

Depreciation

-3.1

-3.78

-1.15

-1.06

Tax paid

-5.46

-4.33

-3.67

-3.63

Working capital

-7.58

13.79

16.51

9.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.12

7.03

14.37

53.93

Op profit growth

21.46

14.09

23.81

34.08

EBIT growth

20.82

11.17

15.91

27.78

Net profit growth

30.73

-9.35

17.52

27.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

451.18

482.99

421.58

70.59

49.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0.08

0

0

Net Sales

451.18

482.99

421.5

70.59

49.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

2.09

0.03

Other Income

3.65

1.91

1.43

19.85

27.64

Singer India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Singer India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Paresh Nath Sharma

Non Executive Director

Gavin walker

Non Executive Director

Kalliopi Tsiaga

Non Executive Director

Maneesh Mansingka

Non Executive Director

Hetal Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Relan

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Rakesh Khanna.

Independent Director

Sunil Duggal

Additional Director

Hemant Sachdev

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Singer India Ltd

Summary

Established in the 19th century by The Singer Company, US, at Bombay as Indian Sewing Machines, Singer India Limited was initially marketing the indigenously produced sewing machines under the trade mark Merritt - owned and locally registered by The Singer Company, US. In 1977, it started carrying on its business in India as a separate entity. The company has a collaboration with Singer, the Netherlands, which also holds 51% stake in the company and is engaged in the business of trading / manufacturing of sewing machines, related accessories and in trading of domestic appliances. In 1984, the company diversified into a varied range of household appliances -- TVs, washing machines, cooking ranges, food processors and vacuum cleaners. In 1986, it came out with an indigenous model of an automatic sewing machine for fashion designing, which was launched in Mumbai. In 1989, Himec India became a wholly-owned subsidiary chiefly to export the companys product - mainly the Zig Zag machine. Its other subsidiaries are Mahavir Founders & Engineers and Singer India Trading. At present, the company has diversified into the totally unrelated business of household furniture.It had entered into the refrigeration industry by setting up refrigerator manufacturing units in different states. It has started manufacturing Ironing Presses. The company has added one more model of Washing Machines in 2001-02.The company set up a new factory to manufacture audios and black & white TV sets, production o
Company FAQs

What is the Singer India Ltd share price today?

The Singer India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Singer India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Singer India Ltd is ₹484.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Singer India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Singer India Ltd is 98.33 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Singer India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Singer India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Singer India Ltd is ₹76.2 and ₹121.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Singer India Ltd?

Singer India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.56%, 3 Years at 8.46%, 1 Year at -29.92%, 6 Month at -10.69%, 3 Month at -5.29% and 1 Month at -5.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Singer India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Singer India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.00 %
Institutions - 0.79 %
Public - 68.21 %

