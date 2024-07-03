Summary

Established in the 19th century by The Singer Company, US, at Bombay as Indian Sewing Machines, Singer India Limited was initially marketing the indigenously produced sewing machines under the trade mark Merritt - owned and locally registered by The Singer Company, US. In 1977, it started carrying on its business in India as a separate entity. The company has a collaboration with Singer, the Netherlands, which also holds 51% stake in the company and is engaged in the business of trading / manufacturing of sewing machines, related accessories and in trading of domestic appliances. In 1984, the company diversified into a varied range of household appliances -- TVs, washing machines, cooking ranges, food processors and vacuum cleaners. In 1986, it came out with an indigenous model of an automatic sewing machine for fashion designing, which was launched in Mumbai. In 1989, Himec India became a wholly-owned subsidiary chiefly to export the companys product - mainly the Zig Zag machine. Its other subsidiaries are Mahavir Founders & Engineers and Singer India Trading. At present, the company has diversified into the totally unrelated business of household furniture.It had entered into the refrigeration industry by setting up refrigerator manufacturing units in different states. It has started manufacturing Ironing Presses. The company has added one more model of Washing Machines in 2001-02.The company set up a new factory to manufacture audios and black & white TV sets, production o

