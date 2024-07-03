SectorEngineering
Open₹78.65
Prev. Close₹78.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.22
Day's High₹79.6
Day's Low₹77
52 Week's High₹121.1
52 Week's Low₹76.2
Book Value₹24.26
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)484
P/E98.33
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.24
12.24
10.74
10.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.5
123.76
66.33
61.48
Net Worth
144.74
136
77.07
72.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
414.53
451.16
421.5
368.51
yoy growth (%)
-8.12
7.03
14.37
53.93
Raw materials
-316.82
-344.16
-325.52
-285.28
As % of sales
76.42
76.28
77.22
77.41
Employee costs
-23.94
-25.75
-22.32
-20.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.08
12.45
12.63
11.25
Depreciation
-3.1
-3.78
-1.15
-1.06
Tax paid
-5.46
-4.33
-3.67
-3.63
Working capital
-7.58
13.79
16.51
9.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.12
7.03
14.37
53.93
Op profit growth
21.46
14.09
23.81
34.08
EBIT growth
20.82
11.17
15.91
27.78
Net profit growth
30.73
-9.35
17.52
27.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
451.18
482.99
421.58
70.59
49.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0.08
0
0
Net Sales
451.18
482.99
421.5
70.59
49.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
2.09
0.03
Other Income
3.65
1.91
1.43
19.85
27.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Paresh Nath Sharma
Non Executive Director
Gavin walker
Non Executive Director
Kalliopi Tsiaga
Non Executive Director
Maneesh Mansingka
Non Executive Director
Hetal Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Relan
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Rakesh Khanna.
Independent Director
Sunil Duggal
Additional Director
Hemant Sachdev
Reports by Singer India Ltd
Summary
Established in the 19th century by The Singer Company, US, at Bombay as Indian Sewing Machines, Singer India Limited was initially marketing the indigenously produced sewing machines under the trade mark Merritt - owned and locally registered by The Singer Company, US. In 1977, it started carrying on its business in India as a separate entity. The company has a collaboration with Singer, the Netherlands, which also holds 51% stake in the company and is engaged in the business of trading / manufacturing of sewing machines, related accessories and in trading of domestic appliances. In 1984, the company diversified into a varied range of household appliances -- TVs, washing machines, cooking ranges, food processors and vacuum cleaners. In 1986, it came out with an indigenous model of an automatic sewing machine for fashion designing, which was launched in Mumbai. In 1989, Himec India became a wholly-owned subsidiary chiefly to export the companys product - mainly the Zig Zag machine. Its other subsidiaries are Mahavir Founders & Engineers and Singer India Trading. At present, the company has diversified into the totally unrelated business of household furniture.It had entered into the refrigeration industry by setting up refrigerator manufacturing units in different states. It has started manufacturing Ironing Presses. The company has added one more model of Washing Machines in 2001-02.The company set up a new factory to manufacture audios and black & white TV sets, production o
The Singer India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Singer India Ltd is ₹484.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Singer India Ltd is 98.33 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Singer India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Singer India Ltd is ₹76.2 and ₹121.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Singer India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.56%, 3 Years at 8.46%, 1 Year at -29.92%, 6 Month at -10.69%, 3 Month at -5.29% and 1 Month at -5.63%.
