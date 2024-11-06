iifl-logo-icon 1
Singer India Ltd Board Meeting

72.5
(0.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Singer India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SINGER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
SINGER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the LODR we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Singer India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier intimation for Closure of Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company dated March 27 2024 we wish to inform you that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 i.e. Saturday May 25 2024. The above notice will also be posted on the website of the Company and the same can be accessed at www.singerindia.com. You are requested to take the same on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SINGER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

