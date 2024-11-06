SINGER INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the LODR we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Singer India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier intimation for Closure of Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company dated March 27 2024 we wish to inform you that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 i.e. Saturday May 25 2024. The above notice will also be posted on the website of the Company and the same can be accessed at www.singerindia.com. You are requested to take the same on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)