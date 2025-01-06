iifl-logo-icon 1
Singer India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.5
(-2.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Singer India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.08

12.45

12.63

11.25

Depreciation

-3.1

-3.78

-1.15

-1.06

Tax paid

-5.46

-4.33

-3.67

-3.63

Working capital

-7.58

13.79

16.51

9.94

Other operating items

Operating

-0.07

18.13

24.31

16.49

Capital expenditure

0.36

4.19

0.8

-13.18

Free cash flow

0.29

22.32

25.12

3.31

Equity raised

104.54

92.02

83.59

75.5

Investing

0.11

1.73

0

0

Financing

-13.01

5.91

10.67

3.31

Dividends paid

0

0

4.02

3.76

Net in cash

91.93

121.98

123.42

85.89

