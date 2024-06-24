|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Jul 2024
|15 Jun 2024
|Newspaper Publication - 46th Annual General Meeting and Electronic Voting Instructions Revised Annual Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Proceedings of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Singer India Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Results of the 46th AGM of Singer India Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
