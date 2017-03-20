Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
4
4
7.85
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.02
0.02
0.54
1.55
Net Worth
4.02
4.02
8.39
5.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.06
2.34
6.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.04
4.08
10.73
11.82
Fixed Assets
10.08
10.16
5.47
5.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.05
-6.08
5.24
6.41
Inventories
0
0
5.01
5.04
Inventory Days
0
290.58
196.82
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0.54
1.6
Debtor Days
41.47
31.32
62.48
Other Current Assets
0.33
0.35
0.44
0.74
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.05
-0.35
-0.17
Creditor Days
207.38
20.3
6.63
Other Current Liabilities
-6.38
-6.39
-0.4
-0.8
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
4.03
4.08
10.72
11.82
