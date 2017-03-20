iifl-logo-icon 1
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

1.02
(-0.97%)
Mar 20, 2017|03:27:48 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

4

4

7.85

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.02

0.02

0.54

1.55

Net Worth

4.02

4.02

8.39

5.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.06

2.34

6.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.04

4.08

10.73

11.82

Fixed Assets

10.08

10.16

5.47

5.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.05

-6.08

5.24

6.41

Inventories

0

0

5.01

5.04

Inventory Days

0

290.58

196.82

Sundry Debtors

0

0.01

0.54

1.6

Debtor Days

41.47

31.32

62.48

Other Current Assets

0.33

0.35

0.44

0.74

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.05

-0.35

-0.17

Creditor Days

207.38

20.3

6.63

Other Current Liabilities

-6.38

-6.39

-0.4

-0.8

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

4.03

4.08

10.72

11.82

