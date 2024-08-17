iifl-logo-icon 1
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Share Price

1.02
(-0.97%)
Mar 20, 2017|03:27:48 PM

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.02

Prev. Close

1.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.02

Day's Low

1.02

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

157.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.41

P/E

0.05

EPS

19.27

Divi. Yield

0

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:54 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.32%

Non-Promoter- 3.76%

Institutions: 3.75%

Non-Institutions: 85.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

4

4

7.85

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.02

0.02

0.54

1.55

Net Worth

4.02

4.02

8.39

5.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.08

6.29

9.34

7.87

yoy growth (%)

-98.6

-32.67

18.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-5.37

-7.77

-6.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.07

0.76

0.56

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.52

-0.47

-0.39

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.14

-0.08

Working capital

-5.03

-1.18

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.6

-32.67

18.7

Op profit growth

-101.83

-50.73

27.93

EBIT growth

-591.13

-87.14

33.02

Net profit growth

-946.25

-90.07

29.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

57.95

62.76

0.09

6.28

9.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

57.95

62.76

0.09

6.28

9.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.97

0.79

0

0

0

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Gopi Narayanan Yadav

Director

M Muraleedharan

Director

D Subramanian

Additional Director

M Iyamperumal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd

Summary

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is a public limited company listed in BSE. It is located at Chennai. The company was promoted by Businessmen & Expert professionals. The company has state of the art R&D technology centre. The company has emerged as one of the foremost IT/Software product and service providers, to various, public, private and service sectors. The product and services being offered by us includes Cloud soft, eVizibility Solutions, SOFTINDUS, Education Software, Smart Grid and Energy Management Platform EMP, and its services are Information Technology Enabled Services, Skills Placement / Resources Outsourcing, E Commerce Activities, Software Technology, Web Related Services and Digital Signature Certificate, SAP Solutions, SCM Solutions, HR Consultancy, College Management Software, Legal Management Services, Company and Corporate Law Advices and many more. and others are highly preferred by government sector for secured e-governance, manufacturing companies in form of ERP solutions that is compatible to ISO standards.
