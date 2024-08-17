Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.02
Prev. Close₹1.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.02
Day's Low₹1.02
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹157.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.41
P/E0.05
EPS19.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
4
4
7.85
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.02
0.02
0.54
1.55
Net Worth
4.02
4.02
8.39
5.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.08
6.29
9.34
7.87
yoy growth (%)
-98.6
-32.67
18.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-5.37
-7.77
-6.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.07
0.76
0.56
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.52
-0.47
-0.39
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.14
-0.08
Working capital
-5.03
-1.18
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.6
-32.67
18.7
Op profit growth
-101.83
-50.73
27.93
EBIT growth
-591.13
-87.14
33.02
Net profit growth
-946.25
-90.07
29.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
57.95
62.76
0.09
6.28
9.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
57.95
62.76
0.09
6.28
9.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.97
0.79
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Gopi Narayanan Yadav
Director
M Muraleedharan
Director
D Subramanian
Additional Director
M Iyamperumal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd
Summary
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is a public limited company listed in BSE. It is located at Chennai. The company was promoted by Businessmen & Expert professionals. The company has state of the art R&D technology centre. The company has emerged as one of the foremost IT/Software product and service providers, to various, public, private and service sectors. The product and services being offered by us includes Cloud soft, eVizibility Solutions, SOFTINDUS, Education Software, Smart Grid and Energy Management Platform EMP, and its services are Information Technology Enabled Services, Skills Placement / Resources Outsourcing, E Commerce Activities, Software Technology, Web Related Services and Digital Signature Certificate, SAP Solutions, SCM Solutions, HR Consultancy, College Management Software, Legal Management Services, Company and Corporate Law Advices and many more. and others are highly preferred by government sector for secured e-governance, manufacturing companies in form of ERP solutions that is compatible to ISO standards.
