To
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF M/s SOFTECHINFINIUM SOLUTIONS LIMITED.
Yours Directors have great pleasure in presenting the TWENTY FIRST ANNUAL Report of your Company together with Audited statement of Accounts for the year 31st March, 2014.
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
The Financial results of the Company are as follows
|Rs. in lakhs
|Rs. in lakhs
|2013-2014
|2012-2013
|Sales and other Income
|8.80
|629.29
|Gross Profit before Depreciation and Tax
|(2.14)
|60.55
|Depreciation
|49.82
|52.96
|Profit/Loss before Tax
|(51.96)
|7.59
|Provision for Tax
|-
|1.45
|Profit after Tax
|(51.96)
|6.14
|Proposed Dividend
|-
|-
|Surplus brought forward from previous year
|53.96
|47.82
|Profit and Loss Account Carried over
|2.00
|53.96
The above operational results are the same in respect of both consolidated and Unconsolidated Financial Results as no transaction commenced by the New Zealand Subsidiary Company ‘SOFTECHIN LIMITED’.
OPERATIONS AND PROSPECTS:
During the period under report, the Company was yet to recover from recession and however, the company continues to explore expansion to e commerce and e education activities during the forthcoming years. During the year under report, the company used the resources for capacity build up and consolidation by identifying potential markets and improving the products for future business.
During the year under report, Sales and other Income of the company is Rs. 8.80 Lakhs as against Rs. 629.29 Lakhs in the previous year. The profit after tax is Rs. (51.96) Lakhs as against Rs. 6.14 Lakhs in the previous year. The Board is not recommending dividend for the year in the absence of profits.
DIRECTORS:
The directors had not drawn any sitting fee for attending Board Meetings and other meetings during the year under report. Mr. M.Muraleedharan retires by rotation and seeks reappointment. Your Directors recommends to appoint a woman director and independent directors as required by the Companies Act, 2013.
AUDITORS:
The retiring auditor M/s. SB SB AND ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants retires at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting and a Certificate under section 139 of the Companies Act,2013 has been received from them for reappointment. M/s SB SB AND ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants was holding the office as Auditors for years 2011-12 and 2012-13. Prior to this, Mr. D.Sharath Kumar, Chartered Accountants was the auditor of the company and Mr. D.Sharath Kumar, Chartered Accountants is a partner of M/s SB SB AND ASSOCIATES. Further, pursuant to third proviso to Section 139(2) of the Companies Act,2013 the company is required to comply with the limits on number of years for appointment of auditor within three years. Hence, it has been proposed and recommended for the reappointment of retiring auditor M/s. SB SB AND ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants for the period of three years to hold office from the conclusion this Annual General meeting till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held during year 2017
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
The Company continues efforts to conserve energy by economizing use of electricity.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT:
Nil
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES U/S 217 (2A):
Nil
DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Your Directors states that:
(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;
(ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies applied by them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for that period;
iii) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
iv) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
#CGStart#
During the year under report, your Company was having Four Directors out of which two were Independent directors. Your company is complying with all the Listing requirements of Corporate Governance.
1. A brief statement on companys philosophy on code of governance:
The Company is truly a professionally managed company with a qualified company secretary (CS) and cost accountant (CMA) as Promoter of the Company with independent directors in the Board of Directors.
2. Board of Directors: (Tear 2013-14)
(i) Composition and category of directors during the year:
|Promoter Professional Non Executive Chairman
|- 1 (One)
|Promoter’s Relative Non Executive Director
|- 1 (One)
|Independent Non Executive Directors
|- 2 (One)
a. The Promoter Mr. Gopi Narayanan Yadav, Chairman is a Graduate in Commerce and Law. He is a Corporate Professional with Software qualifications and experience as Systems Analysts and Architect. Mr. Gopi Narayanan Yadav is fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (FCS) and Associate member of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ACMA). He is having rich corporate experience of over 30 years in the senior management of various companies. Mr. Muraleedharan is a Graduate in Social Science and is also a Master Graduate in ‘Gandhian Thought’ with over 23 years of experience as a Finance & Investment Consultant. Mr. D.Subramanian is a qualified M.Sc., Chemistry, DCA.,MS.PPM., Auto Cadd., MCSE., P.G.Diploma in Production Management with over 19 years of industrial experience in reputed pharma companies such as Nicholas piramal India ltd.,(Chennai) as Manager.(2004-2010), Sun pharmaceutical industries ltd., as manager production.(2001- 2004), Kumar organics ltd., as Jr. manager production^ 1997-2001) and Malladi Drugs & Biotics ltd., as officer.(1993-1997). The Company hopes to utilise his knowledge & experience for the existing business as well as for diversification. Mr. M. IYAMPERUMAL is a software professional, a Engineering Graduate (B.E) in Computer Engineering.
|NAME OF DIRECTOR
|NATURE OF DIRECTOR
|NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS ATTENDED. TOTAL SEVEN (7)
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav
|Chairman - Non Executive (Promoter)
|SEVEN ( 7 )
|M.Muraleedharan
|Director-Non Executive (Relative)
|SEVEN ( 7 )
|D.Subramanian
|Director - Non Executive Independent
|SEVEN ( 7 )
|M.Iyamperumal
|Director - Non Executive Independent
|SEVEN ( 7)
(ii) Attendance of each director at the BOD meetings and the last AGM.
|SI. No.
|DATE OF BOARD MEETING / GENERAL MEETINGS
|ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS TOTAL SEVEN (7) BOARD MEETINGS , ONE (1) AGM
|1.
|03-05-2013
|FOUR (4)
|2.
|30-05-2013
|FOUR (4)
|3.
|30-08-2013
|FOUR (4)
|4.
|02-09-2013
|FOUR (4)
|5.
|28-09-2013 AGM
|FOUR (4)
|6.
|14-11-2013
|FOUR (4)
|7.
|09-01-2014
|FOUR (4)
|8.
|12-02-2014
|FOUR (4) ,
(iii) Number of other BODs or Board Committees in which he/she is a member or Chairperson:
|Name of the Director
|Name of Company
|BOD or Committees
|GopiNarayanan Yadav / M.Muraleedharan
|GREEN WINSUN POWER PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman / Director
|GopiNarayanan Yadav / M.Muraleedharan
|YADAVA DAIRY BEST PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman / Director
|GopiNarayanan yadav
|YADAV MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman
|GopiNarayanan Yadav / M.Muraleedharan
|A2Z CLOUDSOFT PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman / Director
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|SYMED ECO BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman/ Director
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|MOON MARS HOUSING PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman/ Director
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|VAMSI BUSINESS ACADEMY PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman/ Director
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|ECCENTRIC ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL CONSULTANCY PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman/ Director
|D.Subramanian
|DUSUJA HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED
|Chairman and Managing Director
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|TEBMA SHIPYARDS LIMITED (From 27/03/2013)
|Independent Director / Independent Director
Number of BOD meetings held, dates on which held.
|NAME OF DIRECTOR
|NAME OF COMPANY
|DATES OF BOD
|GopiNarayanan Yadav / M.Muraleedharan
|GREEN WINSUN POWER PRIVATE LIMITED
|21-06-2013, 30-08-2013, 25-10-2013,31-03-2014
|GopiNarayanan Yadav / M.Muraleedharan
|YADAVA DAIRY BEST PRIVATE LIMITED
|21-06-2013,30-08-2013, 25-10-2013,31-03-2014
|GopiNarayanan Yadav
|YADAV MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|21-06-2013,30-08-2013, 25-10-2013,31-03-2014
|GopiNarayanan Yadav / M.Muraleedharan
|A2Z CLOUDSOFT PRIVATE LIMITED
|21-06-2013,30-08-2013, 09-11-2013,31-03-2014
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|SYMED ECO BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED
|21-06-2013,09-08-2013, 09-11-2013,31-03-2014
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|MOON MARS HOUSING PRIVATE LIMITED (Date of Incorporation 25/10/2013)
|13-11-2013, 03-12-2013, 31-03-2014
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|VAMSI BUSINESS ACADEMY PRIVATE LIMITED (Date of Incorporation 20/11/2013)
|23-11-2013, 03-12-2013, 31-03-2014
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|ECCENTRIC ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL CONSULTANCY PRIVATE LIMITED (Date of Incorporation 18/10/2013)
|13-11-2013,03-12-2013, 31-03-2014
|D.Subramanian
|DUSUJA HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED
|21-06-2013, 30-08-2013, 09-11-2013,31-03-2014
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav/ D.Subramanian
|TEBMA SHIPYARDS LIMITED (From 27/03/2013)
|NIL
3. Audit Committee.
(i) Composition and category of directors:
|Independent Non Executive Chairman
|- 1 ( One)
|Promoter Group Non Executive Member
|- 1 (One)
|Independent Non Executive Member
|- 1 (One)
|SI. No.
|NAME OF DIRECTOR
|NATURE OF DIRECTOR
|NUMBER OF COMMITEE MEETINGS ATTENDED. TOTAL FIVE (5)
|1.
|D.Subramanian
|CHAIRMAN-Non Executive Independent
|FIVE (5)
|2.
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav
|MEMBER-Non Executive (Promoter)
|FIVE (5)
|3.
|M.Iyamperumal
|MEMBER-Non Executive Independent
|FIVE (5)
(ii) Attendance of each director at the COMMITTEE meetings.
|SI. No.
|DATE OF COMMITTEE MEETING.
|ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS TOTAL FIVE (5) COMMITTEE MEETINGS.
|1.
|30-05-2013
|THREE (3)
|2.
|30-08-2013
|THREE (3)
|3.
|02-09-2013
|THREE (3)
|4.
|14-11-2013
|THREE (3)
|5.
|09-01-2014
|THREE (3)
4. Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
(i) Composition and category of directors:
|Independent Non Executive Chairman
|- 1 ( One)
|Promoter Group Non Executive Member
|- 1 (One)
|Independent Non Executive Member
|- 1 (One)
|SI. No.
|NAME OF DIRECTOR
|NATURE OF DIRECTOR
|NUMBER OF COMMITEE MEETINGS ATTENDED. TOTAL FIVE (5)
|1.
|D. Subram anian
|CHAIRMAN-Non Executive Independent
|FIVE (5)
|2.
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav
|MEMBER-Non Executive (Promoter)
|FIVE (5)
|3.
|M.Iyamperumal
|MEMBER - Non Executive Independent
|FIVE (5)
(ii) Attendance of each director at the COMMITTEE meetings.
|SI. No.
|DATE OF COMMITTEE MEETING.
|ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS TOTAL FIVE (5) COMMITTEE MEETINGS.
|1.
|30-05-2013
|THREE (3)
|2.
|30-08-2013
|THREE (3)
|3.
|02-09-2013
|THREE (3)
|4.
|14-11-2013
|THREE (3)
|5.
|09-01-2014
|THREE (3)
5. Shareholders Committee.
(i) Composition and category of directors:
|Independent Non Executive Chairman
|- 1 ( One)
|Promoter Group Non Executive Member
|- 1 (One)
|Independent Non Executive Member
|- 1 (One)
|SI. No.
|NAME OF DIRECTOR
|NATURE OF DIRECTOR
|NUMBER OF COMMITEE MEETINGS ATTENDED. TOTAL FIVE (5)
|1.
|D.Subramanian
|CHAIRMAN-Non Executive Independent
|FIVE (5)
|2.
|Gopi Narayanan Yadav
|MEMBER-Non Executive (Promoter)
|FIVE (5)
|3.
|M.Iyamperumal
|MEMBER-Non Executive Independent
|FIVE (5)
(ii) Attendance of each director at the COMMITTEE meetings.
|SI. No.
|DATE OF COMMITTEE MEETING.
|ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS TOTAL FIVE (5) COMMITTEE MEETINGS.
|1.
|30-05-2013
|THREE (3)
|2.
|30-08-2013
|THREE (3)
|3.
|02-09-2013
|THREE (3)
|4.
|14-11-2013
|THREE (3)
|5.
|09-01-2014
|THREE (3)
6. General Body meetings.
(i) Location and time, where last three AGMs / EGM held.
|MEETING
|DATE
|TIME
|PLACE
|18th AGM
|29-9-2011
|10.35 A.M
|Softech’s R&D Technology Centre, No. 1, Precision Plaza, New No.397, Anna Salai, Near Vanavil, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018
|EGM
|10-9-2012
|10.05 A.M
|Softech’s R&D Technology Centre, No. 1, Precision Plaza, New No.397, Anna Salai, Near Vanavil, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018
|19th AGM
|29-9-2012
|10.35 A.M
|Softech’s R&D Technology Centre, No. 1, Precision Plaza, New No.397, Anna Salai, Near Vanavil, Teynampet, Chepnai - 600 018
|20th AGM
|28-9-2013
|11.00 A.M
|(Registeredoffice: No.29, Precision Plaza, New No. 397, Anna Salai, Near Vanavil, Teynampet, Chennai 600 018.
(ii) Whether any special resolution passed in the previous 3 AGMs / EGM: YES
(iii) Whether any special resolution passed last year through postal ballot - details of voting pattern: NIL
(iv) Person who conducted the postal ballot exercise NOT APPLICABLE
(iv) Whether any special resolution is proposed to be conducted through postal ballot: NO
(v) Procedure for postal ballot: NOT APPLICABLE
7. Disclosures.
(i) Disclosures on materially significant related party transactions that may have potential conflict with the interests of company at large. NIL
(ii) Disclosure of accounting treatment, if different, from that prescribed in Accounting Standards with explanation. NIL
(iii) Details of non-compliance by the company, penalties, strictures imposed on the company by Stock Exchange or SEBI or any statutory authority, on any matter related to capital markets, during the last three years: Nil
(iv) Whistle Blower policy and affirmation that no personnel has been denied access to the audit committee.
The company implemented adequate mechanism for employees to report to the management the unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the company’s code of conduct or ethics policy. This mechanism provides adequate safeguards of secrecy of informants against victimization of employees. It provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to Chairman of other committee of directors including Audit Committee. The details of the mechanism has been duly communicated to and understood by all the employees within the organization.
8. Means of communication. All statutory communications are made by post and replies made to shareholders promptly.
9. Shareholder information: Shares are listed and traded at Madras and Mumbai stock Exchanges. Demat with NSDL and CDSL Vide ISIN INE 181K 01019.
(i) Registrar and Transfer Agents: Cameo Corporate Services Limited,
No.l, Club House Road, Chennai -600 002.
(ii) Address for correspondence: Suit No. 29, Precision Plaza, New No.397,
Anna Salai, Near Vanavil, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018
10. Other Requirements: Necessary Certificate from CEO / Chairman and Compliance certificate from auditors pursuant to clause 49 of the Listing Agreement are annexed to this report.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
Your Directors place on record their appreciation of the valuable contribution and unstinted efforts and spirit of dedication shown by the employees of the Company during the year. They also acknowledge with thanks the assistance and the Cooperation extended to your Company by the bankers.
|On behalf of the Board of Directors
|Place: Chennai
|Date: 03rd September 2014
|GOPI NARAYANAN YADAV
|Chairman
#CGEnd#
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.