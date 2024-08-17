Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
30.94
27
33.15
29.6
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.94
27
33.15
29.6
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.62
0.34
0.38
0.41
0
Total Income
31.57
27.35
33.53
30.01
0.07
Total Expenditure
21.6
22.26
24.9
22.36
0.03
PBIDT
9.97
5.08
8.63
7.65
0.02
Interest
0.98
0.71
0.81
0.88
0
PBDT
8.99
4.37
7.82
6.78
0.02
Depreciation
1.86
1.86
2.04
2
0.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.11
1.19
1.97
1.56
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
-0.13
-0.16
-0.24
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.03
1.46
3.97
3.45
-0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.03
1.46
3.97
3.45
-0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.03
1.46
3.97
3.45
-0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.34
1.55
4.33
3.67
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.42
9.42
9.42
9.42
4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
35,86,888
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
89.66
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
4,13,112
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
10.32
PBIDTM(%)
32.22
18.81
26.03
25.84
37.5
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.25
5.4
11.97
11.65
-225
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.