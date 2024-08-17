iifl-logo-icon 1
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.02
(-0.97%)
Mar 20, 2017|03:27:48 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018Mar-2014

Gross Sales

30.94

27

33.15

29.6

0.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.94

27

33.15

29.6

0.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.62

0.34

0.38

0.41

0

Total Income

31.57

27.35

33.53

30.01

0.07

Total Expenditure

21.6

22.26

24.9

22.36

0.03

PBIDT

9.97

5.08

8.63

7.65

0.02

Interest

0.98

0.71

0.81

0.88

0

PBDT

8.99

4.37

7.82

6.78

0.02

Depreciation

1.86

1.86

2.04

2

0.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.11

1.19

1.97

1.56

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

-0.13

-0.16

-0.24

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.03

1.46

3.97

3.45

-0.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.03

1.46

3.97

3.45

-0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.03

1.46

3.97

3.45

-0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.34

1.55

4.33

3.67

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.42

9.42

9.42

9.42

4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

35,86,888

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

89.66

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

4,13,112

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

10.32

PBIDTM(%)

32.22

18.81

26.03

25.84

37.5

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

16.25

5.4

11.97

11.65

-225

