|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.08
6.29
9.34
7.87
yoy growth (%)
-98.6
-32.67
18.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-5.37
-7.77
-6.62
As % of sales
44.43
85.39
83.23
84.16
Other costs
-0.06
-0.28
-0.28
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.75
4.54
3
3.07
Operating profit
-0.01
0.63
1.28
1
OPM
-13.18
10.06
13.75
12.76
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.52
-0.47
-0.39
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.07
0.76
0.56
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.14
-0.08
Tax rate
0
-19.1
-18.83
-15.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.51
0.06
0.61
0.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.51
0.06
0.61
0.47
yoy growth (%)
-946.25
-90.07
29.01
NPM
-590.45
0.97
6.62
6.09
