Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.02
(-0.97%)
Mar 20, 2017|03:27:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.08

6.29

9.34

7.87

yoy growth (%)

-98.6

-32.67

18.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-5.37

-7.77

-6.62

As % of sales

44.43

85.39

83.23

84.16

Other costs

-0.06

-0.28

-0.28

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.75

4.54

3

3.07

Operating profit

-0.01

0.63

1.28

1

OPM

-13.18

10.06

13.75

12.76

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.52

-0.47

-0.39

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.07

0.76

0.56

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.14

-0.08

Tax rate

0

-19.1

-18.83

-15.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.51

0.06

0.61

0.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.51

0.06

0.61

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-946.25

-90.07

29.01

NPM

-590.45

0.97

6.62

6.09

