Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.6
-32.67
18.7
Op profit growth
-101.83
-50.73
27.93
EBIT growth
-591.13
-87.14
33.02
Net profit growth
-946.25
-90.07
29.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-13.18
10.06
13.75
12.76
EBIT margin
-579.31
1.64
8.63
7.7
Net profit margin
-590.45
0.97
6.62
6.09
RoCE
-4.83
0.92
6.67
RoNW
-2.09
0.22
2.95
RoA
-1.23
0.13
1.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.15
1.55
1.2
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.54
-1.17
0.35
0.2
Book value per share
10.05
20.97
13.87
12.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
68.26
13.8
27.12
P/CEPS
-2.08
-8.74
60.88
159.36
P/B
0.52
0.48
1.54
2.64
EV/EBIDTA
-730.17
10.15
11.51
20.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-19.1
-18.83
-15.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,140.62
62.06
67.95
Inventory days
21,153.4
291.45
192.72
Creditor days
-732.93
-16.76
-6.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
52.02
-3.72
-18.02
-14.83
Net debt / equity
1.57
0.27
1.12
1.46
Net debt / op. profit
-547.41
3.67
4.85
7.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-44.43
-85.39
-83.23
-84.16
Other costs
-68.75
-4.54
-3
-3.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.