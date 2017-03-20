iifl-logo-icon 1
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

1.02
(-0.97%)
Mar 20, 2017

QUICKLINKS FOR Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.6

-32.67

18.7

Op profit growth

-101.83

-50.73

27.93

EBIT growth

-591.13

-87.14

33.02

Net profit growth

-946.25

-90.07

29.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-13.18

10.06

13.75

12.76

EBIT margin

-579.31

1.64

8.63

7.7

Net profit margin

-590.45

0.97

6.62

6.09

RoCE

-4.83

0.92

6.67

RoNW

-2.09

0.22

2.95

RoA

-1.23

0.13

1.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.15

1.55

1.2

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.54

-1.17

0.35

0.2

Book value per share

10.05

20.97

13.87

12.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

68.26

13.8

27.12

P/CEPS

-2.08

-8.74

60.88

159.36

P/B

0.52

0.48

1.54

2.64

EV/EBIDTA

-730.17

10.15

11.51

20.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-19.1

-18.83

-15.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,140.62

62.06

67.95

Inventory days

21,153.4

291.45

192.72

Creditor days

-732.93

-16.76

-6.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

52.02

-3.72

-18.02

-14.83

Net debt / equity

1.57

0.27

1.12

1.46

Net debt / op. profit

-547.41

3.67

4.85

7.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-44.43

-85.39

-83.23

-84.16

Other costs

-68.75

-4.54

-3

-3.07

