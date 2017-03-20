iifl-logo-icon 1
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.02
(-0.97%)
Mar 20, 2017

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.51

0.07

0.76

0.56

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.52

-0.47

-0.39

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.14

-0.08

Working capital

-5.03

-1.18

-0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-6.04

-1.64

0.06

Capital expenditure

0

0.62

0

Free cash flow

-6.03

-1.02

0.06

Equity raised

4.92

5.87

1.86

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

2.1

8.01

12.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.99

12.86

14.75

