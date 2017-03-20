Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.51
0.07
0.76
0.56
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.52
-0.47
-0.39
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.14
-0.08
Working capital
-5.03
-1.18
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-6.04
-1.64
0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0.62
0
Free cash flow
-6.03
-1.02
0.06
Equity raised
4.92
5.87
1.86
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
2.1
8.01
12.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.99
12.86
14.75
No Record Found
