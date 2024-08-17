Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Summary

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is a public limited company listed in BSE. It is located at Chennai. The company was promoted by Businessmen & Expert professionals. The company has state of the art R&D technology centre. The company has emerged as one of the foremost IT/Software product and service providers, to various, public, private and service sectors. The product and services being offered by us includes Cloud soft, eVizibility Solutions, SOFTINDUS, Education Software, Smart Grid and Energy Management Platform EMP, and its services are Information Technology Enabled Services, Skills Placement / Resources Outsourcing, E Commerce Activities, Software Technology, Web Related Services and Digital Signature Certificate, SAP Solutions, SCM Solutions, HR Consultancy, College Management Software, Legal Management Services, Company and Corporate Law Advices and many more. and others are highly preferred by government sector for secured e-governance, manufacturing companies in form of ERP solutions that is compatible to ISO standards.