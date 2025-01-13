Softsol India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.18
15.18
17.24
17.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.25
118.05
168.92
134.12
Net Worth
142.43
133.23
186.16
151.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.39
2.52
0
0
Total Liabilities
144.82
135.75
186.16
151.36
Fixed Assets
31.22
31.38
29.99
26.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.82
36.76
146.72
49.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.32
0
Networking Capital
66.24
61.74
-4.19
74
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.52
7.34
10.29
4.69
Debtor Days
90.58
Other Current Assets
75.21
74.74
20.27
75.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.65
-7.87
-0.36
Creditor Days
6.95
Other Current Liabilities
-14.25
-19.69
-26.88
-5.71
Cash
0.54
5.86
13.34
0.65
Total Assets
144.82
135.74
186.18
151.38
