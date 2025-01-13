iifl-logo-icon 1
Softsol India Ltd Balance Sheet

280.75
(-0.07%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:23:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.18

15.18

17.24

17.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

127.25

118.05

168.92

134.12

Net Worth

142.43

133.23

186.16

151.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.39

2.52

0

0

Total Liabilities

144.82

135.75

186.16

151.36

Fixed Assets

31.22

31.38

29.99

26.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

46.82

36.76

146.72

49.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.32

0

Networking Capital

66.24

61.74

-4.19

74

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

5.52

7.34

10.29

4.69

Debtor Days

90.58

Other Current Assets

75.21

74.74

20.27

75.38

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.65

-7.87

-0.36

Creditor Days

6.95

Other Current Liabilities

-14.25

-19.69

-26.88

-5.71

Cash

0.54

5.86

13.34

0.65

Total Assets

144.82

135.74

186.18

151.38

