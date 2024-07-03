Softsol India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
53.64
63.82
51.58
27.14
33.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.64
63.82
51.58
27.14
33.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.01
-17.83
22.49
6.61
3.59
Total Income
61.65
46
74.07
33.75
36.82
Total Expenditure
49.08
56.09
45.66
20.69
28.44
PBIDT
12.57
-10.09
28.41
13.07
8.38
Interest
0.26
0.27
0.75
0.17
0.19
PBDT
12.31
-10.37
27.67
12.89
8.19
Depreciation
1.51
1.15
1.68
1.81
1.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.35
2.05
1.13
1.76
1.89
Deferred Tax
0.15
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
8.29
-13.57
24.85
9.32
4.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.29
-13.57
24.85
9.32
4.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
7.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.29
-13.57
17.83
9.32
4.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.46
-8.06
14.76
5.53
2.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.18
17.24
17.24
17.24
17.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.43
-15.81
55.07
48.15
25.21
PBDTM(%)
22.94
-16.24
53.64
47.49
24.63
PATM(%)
15.45
-21.26
48.17
34.34
14.29

