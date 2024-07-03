Softsol India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

iifl-logo-icon 1
271.35
(-4.62%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

53.64

63.82

51.58

27.14

33.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.64

63.82

51.58

27.14

33.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.01

-17.83

22.49

6.61

3.59

Total Income

61.65

46

74.07

33.75

36.82

Total Expenditure

49.08

56.09

45.66

20.69

28.44

PBIDT

12.57

-10.09

28.41

13.07

8.38

Interest

0.26

0.27

0.75

0.17

0.19

PBDT

12.31

-10.37

27.67

12.89

8.19

Depreciation

1.51

1.15

1.68

1.81

1.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.35

2.05

1.13

1.76

1.89

Deferred Tax

0.15

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

8.29

-13.57

24.85

9.32

4.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.29

-13.57

24.85

9.32

4.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

7.02

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.29

-13.57

17.83

9.32

4.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.46

-8.06

14.76

5.53

2.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.18

17.24

17.24

17.24

17.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.43

-15.81

55.07

48.15

25.21

PBDTM(%)

22.94

-16.24

53.64

47.49

24.63

PATM(%)

15.45

-21.26

48.17

34.34

14.29

