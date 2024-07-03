SectorIT - Software
Open₹299.85
Prev. Close₹297.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.76
Day's High₹299.85
Day's Low₹282.95
52 Week's High₹556.4
52 Week's Low₹215
Book Value₹71.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)417.74
P/E37.55
EPS7.93
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.18
15.18
17.24
17.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.25
118.05
168.92
134.12
Net Worth
142.43
133.23
186.16
151.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.89
22.41
4.15
2.5
yoy growth (%)
-15.68
438.85
66.17
-31.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.87
-10.87
-5.77
-4.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.76
10.49
7.77
8.33
Depreciation
-1.81
-2.07
-2.58
-2.86
Tax paid
-1.91
-2.77
-2.29
-0.76
Working capital
0.02
-0.75
0.93
-1.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.68
438.85
66.17
-31.92
Op profit growth
-9.11
-260.57
1.03
-23.23
EBIT growth
19.96
35.59
-7.03
527.68
Net profit growth
40.44
41.01
-27.73
700.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
74.68
82.59
74.26
39.76
44.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.68
82.59
74.26
39.76
44.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.86
-2.11
15.2
9.98
5.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Srinivasa Rao Madala
Whole-time Director
Bhaskar Rao Madala
Independent Director
T Hanuman Chowdary
Non Executive Director
B S Srinivasan
Independent Director
Naga Padma Valli Kilari
Independent Director
K VEERANJANEYULU
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nagaraju Musinam
Independent Director
Rakesh Sri Vankina
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Softsol India Ltd
Summary
SoftSol India Ltd was incorporated in September 1990. The Company is engaged in the business of information and technology services and Infrastructural facilities including leasing of properties or spaces.Softsol India (SIL) came with its initial public issue in the month of May 2000 for 33,66,684 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.85/- per share. The securities of the Company are listed on the Hyderabad and Mumbai stock exchange.The companys state of Art facility admeasuring 36000 sq.ft. situated at Plot No. 4, Infocity, Madhapur is completely ready to in-house 500 software professionals, which provide leverage to out source projects, and hence provides a strong competitive edge. To minimise the absolute affect of US economy on the business of the company it has taken steps to explore the potential markets of Europe, United Kingdom, Middle East, Singapore, Japan and Australia. The company has received approval from Singapore Trade Development Board for setting up of the representative office of the Company in Singapore.In order to become large and totally integrated IT Service Company, the Company has acquired 100% stake of SoftSol Resources Inc, USA subsequent to the approval of Foreign Investment Promotion Board and Reserve Bank of India at a consideration of US$ 19 Millions. In 2023, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Covance SoftSol Limited for demerger of software business from the Company into Covance SoftSol Limited on a going concern basi
Read More
The Softsol India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹282.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Softsol India Ltd is ₹417.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Softsol India Ltd is 37.55 and 4.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Softsol India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Softsol India Ltd is ₹215 and ₹556.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Softsol India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.29%, 3 Years at 10.83%, 1 Year at -9.25%, 6 Month at -14.39%, 3 Month at -39.19% and 1 Month at 0.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.