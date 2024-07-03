Summary

SoftSol India Ltd was incorporated in September 1990. The Company is engaged in the business of information and technology services and Infrastructural facilities including leasing of properties or spaces.Softsol India (SIL) came with its initial public issue in the month of May 2000 for 33,66,684 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.85/- per share. The securities of the Company are listed on the Hyderabad and Mumbai stock exchange.The companys state of Art facility admeasuring 36000 sq.ft. situated at Plot No. 4, Infocity, Madhapur is completely ready to in-house 500 software professionals, which provide leverage to out source projects, and hence provides a strong competitive edge. To minimise the absolute affect of US economy on the business of the company it has taken steps to explore the potential markets of Europe, United Kingdom, Middle East, Singapore, Japan and Australia. The company has received approval from Singapore Trade Development Board for setting up of the representative office of the Company in Singapore.In order to become large and totally integrated IT Service Company, the Company has acquired 100% stake of SoftSol Resources Inc, USA subsequent to the approval of Foreign Investment Promotion Board and Reserve Bank of India at a consideration of US$ 19 Millions. In 2023, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Covance SoftSol Limited for demerger of software business from the Company into Covance SoftSol Limited on a going concern basi

