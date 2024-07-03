iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Softsol India Ltd Share Price

282.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open299.85
  • Day's High299.85
  • 52 Wk High556.4
  • Prev. Close297.8
  • Day's Low282.95
  • 52 Wk Low 215
  • Turnover (lac)7.76
  • P/E37.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.69
  • EPS7.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)417.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Softsol India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

299.85

Prev. Close

297.8

Turnover(Lac.)

7.76

Day's High

299.85

Day's Low

282.95

52 Week's High

556.4

52 Week's Low

215

Book Value

71.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

417.74

P/E

37.55

EPS

7.93

Divi. Yield

0

Softsol India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

arrow

Softsol India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Softsol India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.12%

Foreign: 65.11%

Indian: 8.36%

Non-Promoter- 26.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Softsol India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.18

15.18

17.24

17.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

127.25

118.05

168.92

134.12

Net Worth

142.43

133.23

186.16

151.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.89

22.41

4.15

2.5

yoy growth (%)

-15.68

438.85

66.17

-31.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.87

-10.87

-5.77

-4.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.76

10.49

7.77

8.33

Depreciation

-1.81

-2.07

-2.58

-2.86

Tax paid

-1.91

-2.77

-2.29

-0.76

Working capital

0.02

-0.75

0.93

-1.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.68

438.85

66.17

-31.92

Op profit growth

-9.11

-260.57

1.03

-23.23

EBIT growth

19.96

35.59

-7.03

527.68

Net profit growth

40.44

41.01

-27.73

700.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

74.68

82.59

74.26

39.76

44.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.68

82.59

74.26

39.76

44.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.86

-2.11

15.2

9.98

5.59

View Annually Results

Softsol India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Softsol India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Srinivasa Rao Madala

Whole-time Director

Bhaskar Rao Madala

Independent Director

T Hanuman Chowdary

Non Executive Director

B S Srinivasan

Independent Director

Naga Padma Valli Kilari

Independent Director

K VEERANJANEYULU

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nagaraju Musinam

Independent Director

Rakesh Sri Vankina

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Softsol India Ltd

Summary

SoftSol India Ltd was incorporated in September 1990. The Company is engaged in the business of information and technology services and Infrastructural facilities including leasing of properties or spaces.Softsol India (SIL) came with its initial public issue in the month of May 2000 for 33,66,684 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.85/- per share. The securities of the Company are listed on the Hyderabad and Mumbai stock exchange.The companys state of Art facility admeasuring 36000 sq.ft. situated at Plot No. 4, Infocity, Madhapur is completely ready to in-house 500 software professionals, which provide leverage to out source projects, and hence provides a strong competitive edge. To minimise the absolute affect of US economy on the business of the company it has taken steps to explore the potential markets of Europe, United Kingdom, Middle East, Singapore, Japan and Australia. The company has received approval from Singapore Trade Development Board for setting up of the representative office of the Company in Singapore.In order to become large and totally integrated IT Service Company, the Company has acquired 100% stake of SoftSol Resources Inc, USA subsequent to the approval of Foreign Investment Promotion Board and Reserve Bank of India at a consideration of US$ 19 Millions. In 2023, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Covance SoftSol Limited for demerger of software business from the Company into Covance SoftSol Limited on a going concern basi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Softsol India Ltd share price today?

The Softsol India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹282.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Softsol India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Softsol India Ltd is ₹417.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Softsol India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Softsol India Ltd is 37.55 and 4.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Softsol India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Softsol India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Softsol India Ltd is ₹215 and ₹556.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Softsol India Ltd?

Softsol India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.29%, 3 Years at 10.83%, 1 Year at -9.25%, 6 Month at -14.39%, 3 Month at -39.19% and 1 Month at 0.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Softsol India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Softsol India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Softsol India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.