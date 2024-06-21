|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Jul 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting by way of circular resolutions Annual Report 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024) 34th AGM evotig Results and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.