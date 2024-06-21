Outcome of Board Meeting by way of circular resolutions Annual Report 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024) 34th AGM evotig Results and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)