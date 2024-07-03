iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Softsol India Ltd Half Yearly Results

271.35
(-4.62%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

38.04

36.65

38.01

44.59

43.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.04

36.65

38.01

44.59

43.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.53

4.33

21.78

-23.89

3.31

Total Income

42.57

40.98

59.78

20.7

46.77

Total Expenditure

32.12

32.97

35.65

38.64

39.73

PBIDT

10.45

8.01

24.14

-17.94

7.03

Interest

1.54

0.18

1.32

0.35

0.5

PBDT

8.92

7.83

22.82

-18.29

6.54

Depreciation

1.29

0.97

1.06

0.76

1.44

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.44

1.28

1.78

1.37

2.04

Deferred Tax

-0.36

0.23

-0.52

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.55

5.34

20.5

-20.42

3.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.55

5.34

20.5

-20.42

3.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

3.71

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.55

5.34

20.5

-20.42

-0.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.65

3.62

13.51

-12.13

1.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.18

15.18

15.18

17.24

17.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.47

21.85

63.5

-40.23

16.17

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

14.58

14.57

53.93

-45.79

7.01

Softsol India: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Softsol India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.