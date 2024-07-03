Softsol India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
38.04
36.65
38.01
44.59
43.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.04
36.65
38.01
44.59
43.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.53
4.33
21.78
-23.89
3.31
Total Income
42.57
40.98
59.78
20.7
46.77
Total Expenditure
32.12
32.97
35.65
38.64
39.73
PBIDT
10.45
8.01
24.14
-17.94
7.03
Interest
1.54
0.18
1.32
0.35
0.5
PBDT
8.92
7.83
22.82
-18.29
6.54
Depreciation
1.29
0.97
1.06
0.76
1.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.44
1.28
1.78
1.37
2.04
Deferred Tax
-0.36
0.23
-0.52
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.55
5.34
20.5
-20.42
3.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.55
5.34
20.5
-20.42
3.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
3.71
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.55
5.34
20.5
-20.42
-0.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.65
3.62
13.51
-12.13
1.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.18
15.18
15.18
17.24
17.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.47
21.85
63.5
-40.23
16.17
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.58
14.57
53.93
-45.79
7.01
