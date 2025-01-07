iifl-logo-icon 1
Softsol India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

284.45
(0.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.89

22.41

4.15

2.5

yoy growth (%)

-15.68

438.85

66.17

-31.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.87

-10.87

-5.77

-4.21

As % of sales

46.94

48.49

138.92

168.39

Other costs

-3.19

-4.02

-3.06

-2.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.92

17.97

73.57

116.62

Operating profit

6.82

7.51

-4.67

-4.63

OPM

36.13

33.52

-112.49

-185.01

Depreciation

-1.81

-2.07

-2.58

-2.86

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.25

-0.16

-0.19

Other income

7.89

5.31

15.19

16.02

Profit before tax

12.76

10.49

7.77

8.33

Taxes

-1.91

-2.77

-2.29

-0.76

Tax rate

-15

-26.43

-29.52

-9.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.84

7.72

5.47

7.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.84

7.72

5.47

7.57

yoy growth (%)

40.44

41.01

-27.73

700.74

NPM

57.39

34.45

131.67

302.8

