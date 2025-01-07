Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.89
22.41
4.15
2.5
yoy growth (%)
-15.68
438.85
66.17
-31.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.87
-10.87
-5.77
-4.21
As % of sales
46.94
48.49
138.92
168.39
Other costs
-3.19
-4.02
-3.06
-2.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.92
17.97
73.57
116.62
Operating profit
6.82
7.51
-4.67
-4.63
OPM
36.13
33.52
-112.49
-185.01
Depreciation
-1.81
-2.07
-2.58
-2.86
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.25
-0.16
-0.19
Other income
7.89
5.31
15.19
16.02
Profit before tax
12.76
10.49
7.77
8.33
Taxes
-1.91
-2.77
-2.29
-0.76
Tax rate
-15
-26.43
-29.52
-9.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.84
7.72
5.47
7.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.84
7.72
5.47
7.57
yoy growth (%)
40.44
41.01
-27.73
700.74
NPM
57.39
34.45
131.67
302.8
