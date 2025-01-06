Softsol India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.76
10.49
7.77
8.33
Depreciation
-1.81
-2.07
-2.58
-2.86
Tax paid
-1.91
-2.77
-2.29
-0.76
Working capital
0.02
-0.75
0.93
-1.02
Other operating items
Operating
9.06
4.9
3.82
3.69
Capital expenditure
3.73
0.92
0.78
-31.56
Free cash flow
12.79
5.82
4.6
-27.86
Equity raised
246.38
223.11
203.91
258.74
Investing
-63.84
19.42
8.05
-60.85
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
195.33
248.35
216.56
170.02
