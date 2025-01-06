iifl-logo-icon 1
Softsol India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

282.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

Softsol India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.76

10.49

7.77

8.33

Depreciation

-1.81

-2.07

-2.58

-2.86

Tax paid

-1.91

-2.77

-2.29

-0.76

Working capital

0.02

-0.75

0.93

-1.02

Other operating items

Operating

9.06

4.9

3.82

3.69

Capital expenditure

3.73

0.92

0.78

-31.56

Free cash flow

12.79

5.82

4.6

-27.86

Equity raised

246.38

223.11

203.91

258.74

Investing

-63.84

19.42

8.05

-60.85

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

195.33

248.35

216.56

170.02

