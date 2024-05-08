Sub Division of share capital and change of name of the company Dear Sir/Madam, Please Find enclosed Intimation of Record Date for the Purpose of Stock Split/Sub-Division. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD. (507514) RECORD DATE 24.05.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from Rs.5/- each into Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 24/05/2024 DR-638/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE480C01020 of Rs. 5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 24/05/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.05.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited (SDBL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. May 24, 2024. Symbol SDBL Company Name Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited New ISIN INE480C01038 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 5/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., May 24, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Kavish Surana Manager (As Per Nse Circular dated on 22.05.2024) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240515-6 dated May 15, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES LTD. (507514) New ISIN No. INE480C01038 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 24-05-2024 (DR- 638/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.05.2024)