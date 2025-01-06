iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Infosys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.69
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Southern Infosys FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.1

-0.13

0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0.03

0

Working capital

-0.97

0.09

-0.38

0.6

Other operating items

Operating

-0.92

0.18

-0.47

0.6

Capital expenditure

0.49

0

0

-0.08

Free cash flow

-0.43

0.18

-0.47

0.52

Equity raised

0.21

0.03

0.23

0.26

Investing

-0.28

0.68

-0.02

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.49

0.89

-0.26

0.79

