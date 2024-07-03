Southern Infosys Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.2
1.74
8.43
3.63
3.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.2
1.74
8.43
3.63
3.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.06
0.08
0.05
0.05
Total Income
0.26
1.8
8.51
3.68
3.39
Total Expenditure
0.21
1.73
8.28
3.61
3.33
PBIDT
0.06
0.07
0.23
0.07
0.05
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.06
0.07
0.23
0.07
0.05
Depreciation
0.04
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.07
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.02
0.03
0.15
0.04
0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0.04
0.2
0.02
0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0.04
0.2
0.02
0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.08
0.08
0.41
0.03
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30
4.02
2.72
1.92
1.49
PBDTM(%)
30
4.02
2.72
1.92
1.49
PATM(%)
10
1.72
1.77
1.1
0.59
