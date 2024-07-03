iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Southern Infosys Ltd Quarterly Results

24.75
(0.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.2

1.74

8.43

3.63

3.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.2

1.74

8.43

3.63

3.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.06

0.08

0.05

0.05

Total Income

0.26

1.8

8.51

3.68

3.39

Total Expenditure

0.21

1.73

8.28

3.61

3.33

PBIDT

0.06

0.07

0.23

0.07

0.05

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.06

0.07

0.23

0.07

0.05

Depreciation

0.04

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.01

0.07

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.02

0.03

0.15

0.04

0.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.04

0.04

0.2

0.02

0.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.04

0.04

0.2

0.02

0.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.08

0.08

0.41

0.03

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30

4.02

2.72

1.92

1.49

PBDTM(%)

30

4.02

2.72

1.92

1.49

PATM(%)

10

1.72

1.77

1.1

0.59

Southern Infosys: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Infosys Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.