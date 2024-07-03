Southern Infosys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10.13
6.04
12.47
10.06
3.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.13
6.04
12.47
10.06
3.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.12
0.15
0.34
0.17
Total Income
10.27
6.16
12.62
10.39
3.49
Total Expenditure
10.12
5.96
12.49
10.26
3.49
PBIDT
0.15
0.21
0.13
0.13
-0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0.01
0
PBDT
0.15
0.2
0.13
0.13
-0.01
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.05
0.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.08
0.11
0.06
0.08
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.07
0.14
0.08
0.09
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.07
0.14
0.08
0.09
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
0.27
0.14
0.17
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.48
3.47
1.04
1.29
-0.3
PBDTM(%)
1.48
3.31
1.04
1.29
-0.3
PATM(%)
0.78
1.82
0.48
0.79
-0.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.