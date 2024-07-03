iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Infosys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24.8
(0.28%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

10.13

6.04

12.47

10.06

3.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.13

6.04

12.47

10.06

3.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.12

0.15

0.34

0.17

Total Income

10.27

6.16

12.62

10.39

3.49

Total Expenditure

10.12

5.96

12.49

10.26

3.49

PBIDT

0.15

0.21

0.13

0.13

-0.01

Interest

0

0

0

0.01

0

PBDT

0.15

0.2

0.13

0.13

-0.01

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.05

0.02

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.08

0.11

0.06

0.08

-0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.07

0.14

0.08

0.09

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.07

0.14

0.08

0.09

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.14

0.27

0.14

0.17

0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.48

3.47

1.04

1.29

-0.3

PBDTM(%)

1.48

3.31

1.04

1.29

-0.3

PATM(%)

0.78

1.82

0.48

0.79

-0.3

