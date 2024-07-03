SectorTrading
Open₹27.25
Prev. Close₹25.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹27.25
Day's Low₹24.69
52 Week's High₹33.16
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹11.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.39
P/E53.02
EPS0.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.54
0.31
0.25
0.18
Net Worth
5.56
5.33
5.27
5.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.76
19.04
19.03
20.51
yoy growth (%)
-17.19
0.04
-7.22
84.37
Raw materials
-15.28
-18.65
-18.85
-20.22
As % of sales
96.93
97.97
99.03
98.57
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.26
-0.2
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.1
-0.13
0.02
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0.03
0
Working capital
-0.97
0.09
-0.38
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.19
0.04
-7.22
84.37
Op profit growth
46.63
-54.81
117.89
-14.78
EBIT growth
18.41
-222.36
-222.08
203.09
Net profit growth
-24.34
-204.63
-853.93
-19.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18.56
10.64
14.88
15.77
19.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.56
10.64
14.88
15.77
19.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.37
0.19
0.37
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rakesh Mohan Sharma
Independent Director
Rajiv Mishra
Independent Director
Dharmendra Singh
Whole-time Director
Siddharth Sharma
Whole-time Director
Kriti Bareja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani
Director
Deepali Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Southern Infosys Ltd
Summary
A Delhi-based Software company, Southern Infosys Limited was established on 4th July, 1994 as Financial Services Company under the name & style Disha Financial Services Ltd. Later in year 1998, the Company changed its main objects and name to convert itself into pure software business.The Company has one reportable segment i.e. IT and IT related Services including Hardware supplies. It is committed to industry by providing software related technical know-how and other services including Hardware. Being on the edge of innovation, the Company is the first to come up with advanced solutions to changing demands of software Industry.The Companys sales and services include various softwares used in creating integrated circuit (VLSI), Power System Analysis (SKM), Communication System, Trainer Kit, operating systems, circuit simulator, ARM Software, CYMIDIST Software, customized ERP Solutions, Advanced websites, Notebooks, Sun Blades, Servers, Hard Disks etc. The services also include Power Network Planning, Server maintenance and other such applications.
Read More
The Southern Infosys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Infosys Ltd is ₹12.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Southern Infosys Ltd is 53.02 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Infosys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Infosys Ltd is ₹15 and ₹33.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Southern Infosys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.92%, 3 Years at 0.30%, 1 Year at 37.03%, 6 Month at 28.61%, 3 Month at 18.36% and 1 Month at 10.46%.
