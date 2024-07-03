iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Infosys Ltd Share Price

24.69
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:23:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.25
  • Day's High27.25
  • 52 Wk High33.16
  • Prev. Close25.98
  • Day's Low24.69
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E53.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.18
  • EPS0.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Southern Infosys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

27.25

Prev. Close

25.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

27.25

Day's Low

24.69

52 Week's High

33.16

52 Week's Low

15

Book Value

11.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.39

P/E

53.02

EPS

0.49

Divi. Yield

0

Southern Infosys Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Southern Infosys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Southern Infosys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.77%

Institutions: 0.77%

Non-Institutions: 26.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Southern Infosys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.54

0.31

0.25

0.18

Net Worth

5.56

5.33

5.27

5.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.76

19.04

19.03

20.51

yoy growth (%)

-17.19

0.04

-7.22

84.37

Raw materials

-15.28

-18.65

-18.85

-20.22

As % of sales

96.93

97.97

99.03

98.57

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.26

-0.2

-0.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.1

-0.13

0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0.03

0

Working capital

-0.97

0.09

-0.38

0.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.19

0.04

-7.22

84.37

Op profit growth

46.63

-54.81

117.89

-14.78

EBIT growth

18.41

-222.36

-222.08

203.09

Net profit growth

-24.34

-204.63

-853.93

-19.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18.56

10.64

14.88

15.77

19.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.56

10.64

14.88

15.77

19.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.37

0.19

0.37

0.25

Southern Infosys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Southern Infosys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rakesh Mohan Sharma

Independent Director

Rajiv Mishra

Independent Director

Dharmendra Singh

Whole-time Director

Siddharth Sharma

Whole-time Director

Kriti Bareja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani

Director

Deepali Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Southern Infosys Ltd

Summary

A Delhi-based Software company, Southern Infosys Limited was established on 4th July, 1994 as Financial Services Company under the name & style Disha Financial Services Ltd. Later in year 1998, the Company changed its main objects and name to convert itself into pure software business.The Company has one reportable segment i.e. IT and IT related Services including Hardware supplies. It is committed to industry by providing software related technical know-how and other services including Hardware. Being on the edge of innovation, the Company is the first to come up with advanced solutions to changing demands of software Industry.The Companys sales and services include various softwares used in creating integrated circuit (VLSI), Power System Analysis (SKM), Communication System, Trainer Kit, operating systems, circuit simulator, ARM Software, CYMIDIST Software, customized ERP Solutions, Advanced websites, Notebooks, Sun Blades, Servers, Hard Disks etc. The services also include Power Network Planning, Server maintenance and other such applications.
Company FAQs

What is the Southern Infosys Ltd share price today?

The Southern Infosys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Infosys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Infosys Ltd is ₹12.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Southern Infosys Ltd is 53.02 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Southern Infosys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Infosys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Infosys Ltd is ₹15 and ₹33.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Southern Infosys Ltd?

Southern Infosys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.92%, 3 Years at 0.30%, 1 Year at 37.03%, 6 Month at 28.61%, 3 Month at 18.36% and 1 Month at 10.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Southern Infosys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Southern Infosys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.41 %
Institutions - 0.78 %
Public - 26.82 %

