AGM 25/09/2024 Appointment of Mr. Nitin Bhatia as Scrutinizer of the company for 30h Annual General Meeting This is to inform you that the 30th AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on wednesday, the 25th day of September 2024 at 12:30PM. through video conferencing/ other audio-visual means as per the details mentioned in the enclosed notice of the AGM. The 30th notice of the AGM and annual report for the financial year have been made available on the website of the company. The company is providing the e-voting facility to its shareholders, in respect of all shareholders resolution, to be passed at AGM. The e-voting period start on 22nd September, 2024 at 9:00 PM and will end on 24th September at 5:00P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) This is to inform you that 30th Annual General Meeting of Southern Infosys Limited was held on Wednesday, the 25th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. IST by way of video conferencing. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule III of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 summary of AGM is appended below. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) This is to inform you that 30th AGM of the company was held on 25th September 2024 at 12:30 PM through video conferencing mode/other audio-visual means (OAVM) in compliance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI from time to time. In this regard, please find the enclosed Scrutinizer Report, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies act 2013 and Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, which also includes the voting results of the business transacted at the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)