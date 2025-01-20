iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Infosys Ltd Key Ratios

24.82
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:14:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.19

-12.93

Op profit growth

46.63

-10.63

EBIT growth

18.41

-5.12

Net profit growth

-32.58

1,474.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.36

-0.77

-0.75

EBIT margin

0.76

0.53

0.49

Net profit margin

0.47

0.57

0.03

RoCE

2.31

1.98

RoNW

0.35

0.53

RoA

0.35

0.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.15

0.2

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.08

0.21

0

Book value per share

10.47

10.33

10.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

94.66

0

P/CEPS

158.92

1,204.73

P/B

1.35

1.1

EV/EBIDTA

44.78

50.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-32.33

-2.23

-117.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

436.54

296.6

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-439.9

-351.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.26

-77.83

-2.23

Net debt / equity

-0.07

-0.07

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

1.81

2.58

0.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.93

-97.97

-99.22

Employee costs

-1.7

-1.37

-0.92

Other costs

-2.72

-1.41

-0.59

