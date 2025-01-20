Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.19
-12.93
Op profit growth
46.63
-10.63
EBIT growth
18.41
-5.12
Net profit growth
-32.58
1,474.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.36
-0.77
-0.75
EBIT margin
0.76
0.53
0.49
Net profit margin
0.47
0.57
0.03
RoCE
2.31
1.98
RoNW
0.35
0.53
RoA
0.35
0.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.15
0.2
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.08
0.21
0
Book value per share
10.47
10.33
10.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
94.66
0
P/CEPS
158.92
1,204.73
P/B
1.35
1.1
EV/EBIDTA
44.78
50.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-32.33
-2.23
-117.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
436.54
296.6
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-439.9
-351.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.26
-77.83
-2.23
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.07
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
1.81
2.58
0.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.93
-97.97
-99.22
Employee costs
-1.7
-1.37
-0.92
Other costs
-2.72
-1.41
-0.59
