Southern Infosys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.75
(0.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.76

19.04

19.03

20.51

yoy growth (%)

-17.19

0.04

-7.22

84.37

Raw materials

-15.28

-18.65

-18.85

-20.22

As % of sales

96.93

97.97

99.03

98.57

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.26

-0.2

-0.23

As % of sales

1.7

1.37

1.05

1.16

Other costs

-0.42

-0.26

-0.3

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.72

1.41

1.61

0.98

Operating profit

-0.21

-0.14

-0.32

-0.14

OPM

-1.36

-0.77

-1.7

-0.72

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.04

-0.04

Other income

0.36

0.25

0.24

0.22

Profit before tax

0.11

0.1

-0.13

0.02

Taxes

-0.03

0

0.03

0

Tax rate

-32.33

-2.23

-28.54

-39.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.09

-0.09

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.09

-0.09

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-24.34

-204.63

-853.93

-19.84

NPM

0.47

0.51

-0.49

0.06

