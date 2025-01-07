Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.76
19.04
19.03
20.51
yoy growth (%)
-17.19
0.04
-7.22
84.37
Raw materials
-15.28
-18.65
-18.85
-20.22
As % of sales
96.93
97.97
99.03
98.57
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.26
-0.2
-0.23
As % of sales
1.7
1.37
1.05
1.16
Other costs
-0.42
-0.26
-0.3
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.72
1.41
1.61
0.98
Operating profit
-0.21
-0.14
-0.32
-0.14
OPM
-1.36
-0.77
-1.7
-0.72
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.04
-0.04
Other income
0.36
0.25
0.24
0.22
Profit before tax
0.11
0.1
-0.13
0.02
Taxes
-0.03
0
0.03
0
Tax rate
-32.33
-2.23
-28.54
-39.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.09
-0.09
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.09
-0.09
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-24.34
-204.63
-853.93
-19.84
NPM
0.47
0.51
-0.49
0.06
