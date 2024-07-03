Southern Infosys Ltd Summary

A Delhi-based Software company, Southern Infosys Limited was established on 4th July, 1994 as Financial Services Company under the name & style Disha Financial Services Ltd. Later in year 1998, the Company changed its main objects and name to convert itself into pure software business.The Company has one reportable segment i.e. IT and IT related Services including Hardware supplies. It is committed to industry by providing software related technical know-how and other services including Hardware. Being on the edge of innovation, the Company is the first to come up with advanced solutions to changing demands of software Industry.The Companys sales and services include various softwares used in creating integrated circuit (VLSI), Power System Analysis (SKM), Communication System, Trainer Kit, operating systems, circuit simulator, ARM Software, CYMIDIST Software, customized ERP Solutions, Advanced websites, Notebooks, Sun Blades, Servers, Hard Disks etc. The services also include Power Network Planning, Server maintenance and other such applications.