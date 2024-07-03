iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Southern Infosys Ltd Company Summary

22.09
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Southern Infosys Ltd Summary

A Delhi-based Software company, Southern Infosys Limited was established on 4th July, 1994 as Financial Services Company under the name & style Disha Financial Services Ltd. Later in year 1998, the Company changed its main objects and name to convert itself into pure software business.The Company has one reportable segment i.e. IT and IT related Services including Hardware supplies. It is committed to industry by providing software related technical know-how and other services including Hardware. Being on the edge of innovation, the Company is the first to come up with advanced solutions to changing demands of software Industry.The Companys sales and services include various softwares used in creating integrated circuit (VLSI), Power System Analysis (SKM), Communication System, Trainer Kit, operating systems, circuit simulator, ARM Software, CYMIDIST Software, customized ERP Solutions, Advanced websites, Notebooks, Sun Blades, Servers, Hard Disks etc. The services also include Power Network Planning, Server maintenance and other such applications.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.