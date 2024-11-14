Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Southern Infosys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at 4 P.M. at the registered office of the company at 402-A Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other purposes Dear Sir / Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III to the SEBI Regulations, we inform you that board of directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Thursday, 11th November, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at its registered office, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as per the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 2. The limited review report of the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 24 Aug 2024

Southern Infosys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve at 11:30 A.M. 1. To fix the day date time venue and agenda of the 30th AGM. 2. To approve the draft notice of general meeting along with explanatory statement 3. To approve change in the name of the company post the Honble High Court of Delhi order dated 27.05.2024 in the case of Infosys Vs Southern Infosys Limited [CS(COMM) 257/2024 & I.A. 6821/2024] the Company was directed to change the name SOUTHERN INFOSYS LIMITED 4. To approve the Directors report. 5. To adopt the financial statements for the financial year along with Auditors report thereon 6. Appointment of scrutinizer Mr. Nitin Bhatia for scrutinizing the voting process 7. To authorize Company Secretary or any other officer to issue notice of AGM to every member or to every person entitled to receive such notice 8. To fix the cut-off date for e-voting 9. To fix period of book closure 10. Any other matter with permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Schedule III- PART A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held on Monday, 2nd September 2024 which commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded at 12:00 P.M. 1. Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company and the AGM is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 25th Day of September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio-visual means (OAVM); 2. Directors Report of the Company; 3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from Wednesday, i.e., 18th September, 2024 to Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual general Meeting of the company which is to be convened on 25th September and the record date (cutoff date) will be 18th September 2024. 4. Appointment of Mr. Nitin Bhatia as Scrutinizer of the company for 30th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Southern Infosys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 6th day of August 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at Registered office of the Company at 402-A Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. The Limited review Report on unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. Any other matter with permission of the chair. Dear Sir / Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III to the SEBI Regulations, we inform you that board of directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at its registered office, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as per the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 2. The limited review report of the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:00pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Southern Infosys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that with the permission of board of directors the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Friday the 5th day of July 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at Registered office of the Company at 402-A Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. Appointment of Ms Kirti Bareja on the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company. 2. Any other matter with permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with Schedule III to the SEBI Regulations, we inform you that board of directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Friday, 5th July 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at its registered office, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Acceptance of the appointment of Ms. Kriti Bareja for the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company effective from 6th July, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Southern Infosys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The Statutory Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other matter with permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons of the Company the Trading Window of the company shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the Audited Financial Results are made public on 29th day of May 2024 for designated persons as defined in the code. Dear Sir / Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III to the SEBI Regulations, we inform you that board of directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at its registered office, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report thereon with statement of impact of audit qualifications. 2. Appointment of M/s Nitin Bhatia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. Appointment of Mr. D.K. Shrivastava, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 The Board meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:00 p.m Read less.. intimation is given in terms of regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015, that in board meeting of the company held on 29th of may, 2024, M/s nitin bhatia and co, practicing company secretary .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Southern Infosys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Saturday the 13th day of April 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at Registered office of the Company at 402-A Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. Resignation of Ms. Shivani Mehra from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with Schedule III to the SEBI Regulations, we inform you that board of directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Saturday, 13th April 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at its registered office, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Acceptance of the resignation of Ms. Shivani Mehra from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company effective from 08.04.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024