Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

1.7
(-4.49%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.61

34.61

34.61

34.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.61

-25.63

31.19

28.59

Net Worth

9

8.98

65.8

63.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0.04

0.11

0.25

0.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

9.04

9.1

66.06

63.66

Fixed Assets

0.66

0.25

0.3

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.5

0.5

0.57

0.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.79

8.09

65.19

62.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.85

8.18

65.39

63.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.04

-0.07

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.05

-0.13

-0.14

Cash

0.09

0.25

0

0.01

Total Assets

9.04

9.09

66.06

63.66

