Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.61
-25.63
31.19
28.59
Net Worth
9
8.98
65.8
63.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.11
0.25
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
9.04
9.1
66.06
63.66
Fixed Assets
0.66
0.25
0.3
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0.5
0.57
0.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.79
8.09
65.19
62.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.85
8.18
65.39
63.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.04
-0.07
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.05
-0.13
-0.14
Cash
0.09
0.25
0
0.01
Total Assets
9.04
9.09
66.06
63.66
