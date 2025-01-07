iifl-logo-icon 1
Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.97
(-4.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.02

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.31

-0.17

0

As % of sales

0

0

655.65

0

Other costs

-0.07

-0.16

-0.22

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

828.79

0

Operating profit

-0.36

-0.47

-0.37

-0.02

OPM

0

0

-1,384.44

0

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-8.12

-1.3

Other income

0.66

0.76

0.69

0.07

Profit before tax

0.27

0.28

0.32

0.05

Taxes

-0.07

-0.07

-0.08

-0.01

Tax rate

-25.8

-26.19

-26

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.2

0.2

0.24

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.2

0.2

0.24

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-2.14

-13.05

546.25

NPM

0

0

891.51

0

