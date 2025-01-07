Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.02
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.31
-0.17
0
As % of sales
0
0
655.65
0
Other costs
-0.07
-0.16
-0.22
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
828.79
0
Operating profit
-0.36
-0.47
-0.37
-0.02
OPM
0
0
-1,384.44
0
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-8.12
-1.3
Other income
0.66
0.76
0.69
0.07
Profit before tax
0.27
0.28
0.32
0.05
Taxes
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
-0.01
Tax rate
-25.8
-26.19
-26
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.2
0.2
0.24
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.2
0.2
0.24
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-2.14
-13.05
546.25
NPM
0
0
891.51
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.