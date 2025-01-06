Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.27
0.28
0.32
0.05
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
-0.01
Working capital
0.13
-0.3
0.36
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
-0.09
0.6
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.12
0
Free cash flow
0.32
0.02
0.6
Equity raised
58.4
55.1
47.02
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0.65
0.38
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
59.38
55.5
47.67
