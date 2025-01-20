Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
-23.25
-97.95
EBIT growth
-3.68
-101.18
Net profit growth
-5.57
-100.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
RoCE
0.81
0.86
RoNW
0.14
0.15
RoA
0.14
0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.06
0.06
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.05
0.05
-6.91
Book value per share
9.53
9.69
9.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.33
4.5
0
P/CEPS
20.08
4.63
P/B
0.1
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
13.89
4.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.72
-26.41
0.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-72.72
-44.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-36.63
-84.29
8,771.18
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
-1.14
-0.73
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.