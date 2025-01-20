iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1.81
(-4.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:34:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

-23.25

-97.95

EBIT growth

-3.68

-101.18

Net profit growth

-5.57

-100.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

RoCE

0.81

0.86

RoNW

0.14

0.15

RoA

0.14

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.06

0.06

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.05

0.05

-6.91

Book value per share

9.53

9.69

9.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.33

4.5

0

P/CEPS

20.08

4.63

P/B

0.1

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

13.89

4.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.72

-26.41

0.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-72.72

-44.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-36.63

-84.29

8,771.18

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

-1.14

-0.73

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

Space Incubatric : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.