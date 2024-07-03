Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.27
0.25
0.31
0.28
Total Income
0.18
0.27
0.25
0.31
0.78
Total Expenditure
0.14
0.23
5.47
0.31
0.73
PBIDT
0.04
0.04
-5.22
0
0.05
Interest
0
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
PBDT
0.04
0.04
-5.22
-0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0.03
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.02
-5.25
-0.03
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.02
-5.25
-0.03
-0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-5.29
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.02
0.04
-0.03
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
10
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
-2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.