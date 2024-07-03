Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2.07
Prev. Close₹2.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.07
Day's Low₹2.07
52 Week's High₹2.92
52 Week's Low₹1.12
Book Value₹2.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.61
-25.63
31.19
28.59
Net Worth
9
8.98
65.8
63.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.02
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.31
-0.17
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.27
0.28
0.32
0.05
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
-0.01
Working capital
0.13
-0.3
0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-23.18
27.79
1,690.96
EBIT growth
-1.19
-11.81
548.43
Net profit growth
-2.14
-13.05
546.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0.5
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.5
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.45
0.56
0.63
0.67
0.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nishant Mittal.
Independent Director
Dhan Pal Jain
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vinesh Mittal
Non Executive Director
Mahesh Chand Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu Singhal
Independent Director
Sagar Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
Summary
Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited (SITL) was incorporated on June 29, 2016. The Company is incorporated to develop or get developed data communications services, incubation facilities, training and value added services in the field of app development. The Honble NCLT, Allahabad bench vide its Order dated February 22, 2018, sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Sybly Industries Limited (SIL) and the Company and Vartex Fabrics Private Limited and Dux Textiles Private Limited and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme became effective from March 03, 2018. As a result of the Scheme, some investments of Sybly Industries Limited became investments of the Company and M/s Sybly International FZE, Sharjah (UAE) became Subsidiary of the Company.Software imports and exports with a special focus on startup units of the software industry. The Company now intends to start activityin the field of Textile Sector and Trading activities in all type of goods.
The Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd is ₹7.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd is ₹1.12 and ₹2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.23%, 3 Years at -23.93%, 1 Year at 53.90%, 6 Month at 33.13%, 3 Month at 11.28% and 1 Month at -17.18%.
