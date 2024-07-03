Summary

Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited (SITL) was incorporated on June 29, 2016. The Company is incorporated to develop or get developed data communications services, incubation facilities, training and value added services in the field of app development. The Honble NCLT, Allahabad bench vide its Order dated February 22, 2018, sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Sybly Industries Limited (SIL) and the Company and Vartex Fabrics Private Limited and Dux Textiles Private Limited and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme became effective from March 03, 2018. As a result of the Scheme, some investments of Sybly Industries Limited became investments of the Company and M/s Sybly International FZE, Sharjah (UAE) became Subsidiary of the Company.Software imports and exports with a special focus on startup units of the software industry. The Company now intends to start activityin the field of Textile Sector and Trading activities in all type of goods.

