Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Share Price

2.07
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.07
  • Day's High2.07
  • 52 Wk High2.92
  • Prev. Close2.17
  • Day's Low2.07
  • 52 Wk Low 1.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.16
  • Div. Yield0
Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.99%

Non-Promoter- 77.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.61

34.61

34.61

34.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.61

-25.63

31.19

28.59

Net Worth

9

8.98

65.8

63.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.02

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.31

-0.17

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.27

0.28

0.32

0.05

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.07

-0.08

-0.01

Working capital

0.13

-0.3

0.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-23.18

27.79

1,690.96

EBIT growth

-1.19

-11.81

548.43

Net profit growth

-2.14

-13.05

546.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0.5

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.5

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.45

0.56

0.63

0.67

0.78

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nishant Mittal.

Independent Director

Dhan Pal Jain

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vinesh Mittal

Non Executive Director

Mahesh Chand Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu Singhal

Independent Director

Sagar Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd

Summary

Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited (SITL) was incorporated on June 29, 2016. The Company is incorporated to develop or get developed data communications services, incubation facilities, training and value added services in the field of app development. The Honble NCLT, Allahabad bench vide its Order dated February 22, 2018, sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Sybly Industries Limited (SIL) and the Company and Vartex Fabrics Private Limited and Dux Textiles Private Limited and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme became effective from March 03, 2018. As a result of the Scheme, some investments of Sybly Industries Limited became investments of the Company and M/s Sybly International FZE, Sharjah (UAE) became Subsidiary of the Company.Software imports and exports with a special focus on startup units of the software industry. The Company now intends to start activityin the field of Textile Sector and Trading activities in all type of goods.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd is ₹7.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd is ₹1.12 and ₹2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd?

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.23%, 3 Years at -23.93%, 1 Year at 53.90%, 6 Month at 33.13%, 3 Month at 11.28% and 1 Month at -17.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.01 %

