With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, August 22, 2024 has approved the following- 1. Approved the Notice of the 8th Annual General Meeting along with Boards Report for the Financial Year ended 2023-24. 2. Decided that the Eighth (8th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 21st day of September, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Pawan Puri, Muradnagar, Distt. Ghaziabad-201206 Uttar Pradesh. The meeting was concluded at 01.20 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that on recommendation of the NRC, the BOD has proposed to re-appointment of Mr. Mahesh Chand Mittal, as a Director who liable to retire by rotation. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that on recommendation of NRC, the BOD has proposed to appointment of Mr. Sagar Agarwal, as a Independent Director subject to approval of members in ensuring 8th AGM to be held on 21.09.2024. Newspaper Publication of Notice of 8th AGM and remote e-voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, proceeding of 8th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, 21.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)