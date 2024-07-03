iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Company Summary

1.63
(-4.12%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:38:00 PM

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd Summary

Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited (SITL) was incorporated on June 29, 2016. The Company is incorporated to develop or get developed data communications services, incubation facilities, training and value added services in the field of app development. The Honble NCLT, Allahabad bench vide its Order dated February 22, 2018, sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Sybly Industries Limited (SIL) and the Company and Vartex Fabrics Private Limited and Dux Textiles Private Limited and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme became effective from March 03, 2018. As a result of the Scheme, some investments of Sybly Industries Limited became investments of the Company and M/s Sybly International FZE, Sharjah (UAE) became Subsidiary of the Company.Software imports and exports with a special focus on startup units of the software industry. The Company now intends to start activityin the field of Textile Sector and Trading activities in all type of goods.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.