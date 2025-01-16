Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to be held on 16th January 2025

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to be held on 08th November 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 08th November, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash flow Statement as on that date. 2. Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board took note that the Statutory Auditors have expressed an unqualified and unmodified audit opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday August 22 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, August 22, 2024 has approved the following- 1. Approved the Notice of the 8th Annual General Meeting along with Boards Report for the Financial Year ended 2023-24. 2. Decided that the Eighth (8th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 21st day of September, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Pawan Puri, Muradnagar, Distt. Ghaziabad-201206 Uttar Pradesh. The meeting was concluded at 01.20 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that on recommendation of the NRC, the BOD has proposed to re-appointment of Mr. Mahesh Chand Mittal, as a Director who liable to retire by rotation. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that on recommendation of NRC, the BOD has proposed to appointment of Mr. Sagar Agarwal, as a Independent Director subject to approval of members in ensuring 8th AGM to be held on 21.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 13th July 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider review and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 among other things. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 13th July, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Standalone and Consolidated Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board took note that the statutory auditors have expressed an unqualified and unmodified audit opinion Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 27th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider review and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 among other things Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 27th May, 2024. INTIMATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDITOR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024