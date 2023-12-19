Spacenet Enterprises India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 15, 2023. Spacenet Enterprises India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 10, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2023) Spacenet Enterprises India Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/01/2024) Spacenet Enterprises India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 10, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2024) Spacenet Enterprises India Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 10, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2024)