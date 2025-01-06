Span Divergent Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.13
0.04
-2.13
-0.68
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.91
-0.55
-0.34
Tax paid
-0.02
0.14
-0.3
-0.15
Working capital
-1.93
-0.33
0.33
-2.12
Other operating items
Operating
-1.47
-1.06
-2.66
-3.3
Capital expenditure
-2.37
0.45
3.64
4.12
Free cash flow
-3.84
-0.61
0.97
0.81
Equity raised
76.53
80.56
90.05
90.94
Investing
2.86
-7
2.24
6.39
Financing
1.13
-7.01
1.32
8.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
76.67
65.93
94.59
106.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.