Span Divergent Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.95
(-0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Span Divergent FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.13

0.04

-2.13

-0.68

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.91

-0.55

-0.34

Tax paid

-0.02

0.14

-0.3

-0.15

Working capital

-1.93

-0.33

0.33

-2.12

Other operating items

Operating

-1.47

-1.06

-2.66

-3.3

Capital expenditure

-2.37

0.45

3.64

4.12

Free cash flow

-3.84

-0.61

0.97

0.81

Equity raised

76.53

80.56

90.05

90.94

Investing

2.86

-7

2.24

6.39

Financing

1.13

-7.01

1.32

8.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

76.67

65.93

94.59

106.64

