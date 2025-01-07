iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Span Divergent Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.18
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Span Divergent Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.45

1.7

1.69

2.38

yoy growth (%)

-14.82

0.76

-28.89

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.06

-1.56

As % of sales

0

0

3.96

65.44

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.36

-3.13

-1.63

As % of sales

65.52

80.05

184.97

68.43

Other costs

-0.43

-0.63

-2.78

-3.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.7

37.3

163.94

142.01

Operating profit

0.06

-0.29

-4.28

-4.19

OPM

4.77

-17.35

-252.87

-175.89

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.91

-0.55

-0.34

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.23

-0.7

-0.16

Other income

1.75

1.48

3.41

4.01

Profit before tax

1.13

0.04

-2.13

-0.68

Taxes

-0.02

0.14

-0.3

-0.15

Tax rate

-2.18

330.19

14.14

23.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.1

0.18

-2.43

-0.84

Exceptional items

-1.1

-0.53

-0.63

0

Net profit

0

-0.35

-3.07

-0.84

yoy growth (%)

-99.47

-88.61

264.41

-123.91

NPM

-0.12

-20.51

-181.54

-35.42

Span Divergent : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Span Divergent Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.