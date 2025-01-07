Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.45
1.7
1.69
2.38
yoy growth (%)
-14.82
0.76
-28.89
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.06
-1.56
As % of sales
0
0
3.96
65.44
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.36
-3.13
-1.63
As % of sales
65.52
80.05
184.97
68.43
Other costs
-0.43
-0.63
-2.78
-3.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.7
37.3
163.94
142.01
Operating profit
0.06
-0.29
-4.28
-4.19
OPM
4.77
-17.35
-252.87
-175.89
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.91
-0.55
-0.34
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.23
-0.7
-0.16
Other income
1.75
1.48
3.41
4.01
Profit before tax
1.13
0.04
-2.13
-0.68
Taxes
-0.02
0.14
-0.3
-0.15
Tax rate
-2.18
330.19
14.14
23.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.1
0.18
-2.43
-0.84
Exceptional items
-1.1
-0.53
-0.63
0
Net profit
0
-0.35
-3.07
-0.84
yoy growth (%)
-99.47
-88.61
264.41
-123.91
NPM
-0.12
-20.51
-181.54
-35.42
No Record Found
