|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.08
-35.63
407.29
0
Op profit growth
-61.12
-45.47
92.37
1.85
EBIT growth
-49.21
-32.54
336.04
-19.65
Net profit growth
-28.1
-37.82
378.43
-178.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-30.32
-61.55
-72.67
-191.63
EBIT margin
-46.18
-71.76
-68.48
-79.66
Net profit margin
-75.46
-82.83
-85.75
-90.92
RoCE
-11.69
-14.53
-16.38
-4.06
RoNW
-9.43
-7.24
-7.38
-1.32
RoA
-4.77
-4.19
-5.12
-1.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-11.28
-15.77
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.91
-20.54
-27.63
-6.28
Book value per share
22
32.18
66.04
88.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.12
-0.83
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.79
-0.64
-1.41
-8.91
P/B
0.57
0.41
0.59
0.62
EV/EBIDTA
-77.1
-7.91
-5.78
-26.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.04
-7.43
1.5
5.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.64
65.96
29.93
8.89
Inventory days
42.65
90.67
61.49
86.4
Creditor days
-103.3
-50.22
-25.89
-38.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.16
3.37
5.86
11.72
Net debt / equity
1.42
1.06
0.59
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-7.64
-3.24
-2.02
-1.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-21.33
-51.53
-87.81
-54.74
Employee costs
-29.58
-37.43
-34.54
-84.14
Other costs
-79.4
-72.59
-50.31
-152.74
