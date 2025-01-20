iifl-logo-icon 1
Span Divergent Ltd Key Ratios

31.87
(-2.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.08

-35.63

407.29

0

Op profit growth

-61.12

-45.47

92.37

1.85

EBIT growth

-49.21

-32.54

336.04

-19.65

Net profit growth

-28.1

-37.82

378.43

-178.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-30.32

-61.55

-72.67

-191.63

EBIT margin

-46.18

-71.76

-68.48

-79.66

Net profit margin

-75.46

-82.83

-85.75

-90.92

RoCE

-11.69

-14.53

-16.38

-4.06

RoNW

-9.43

-7.24

-7.38

-1.32

RoA

-4.77

-4.19

-5.12

-1.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-11.28

-15.77

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.91

-20.54

-27.63

-6.28

Book value per share

22

32.18

66.04

88.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.12

-0.83

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.79

-0.64

-1.41

-8.91

P/B

0.57

0.41

0.59

0.62

EV/EBIDTA

-77.1

-7.91

-5.78

-26.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.04

-7.43

1.5

5.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.64

65.96

29.93

8.89

Inventory days

42.65

90.67

61.49

86.4

Creditor days

-103.3

-50.22

-25.89

-38.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.16

3.37

5.86

11.72

Net debt / equity

1.42

1.06

0.59

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-7.64

-3.24

-2.02

-1.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-21.33

-51.53

-87.81

-54.74

Employee costs

-29.58

-37.43

-34.54

-84.14

Other costs

-79.4

-72.59

-50.31

-152.74

