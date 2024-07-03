iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Span Divergent Ltd Nine Monthly Results

37.42
(-1.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

8.9

8.69

10.29

5.06

7.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.9

8.69

10.29

5.06

7.65

Other Operating Income

0.72

0.43

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.47

1.46

1.35

1.25

Total Income

10.44

9.59

11.76

6.41

8.9

Total Expenditure

8.41

9.18

10.33

6.87

12.14

PBIDT

2.03

0.4

1.43

-0.46

-3.24

Interest

0.58

0.65

0.86

1.27

1.57

PBDT

1.45

-0.24

0.57

-1.73

-4.81

Depreciation

1.31

1.64

1.62

2.36

2.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.12

0

Deferred Tax

0.24

-0.08

-0.18

0.03

-0.19

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.1

-1.81

-0.87

-4.24

-7.14

Minority Interest After NP

-0.16

-0.26

-0.27

-0.32

-1.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.05

-1.55

-0.59

-3.92

-6.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1.11

0

0.07

-0.36

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.05

-0.44

-0.59

-3.99

-5.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.19

-3.31

-1.58

-7.76

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.46

5.46

5.46

5.46

5.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.8

4.6

13.89

-9.09

-42.35

PBDTM(%)

16.29

-2.76

5.53

-34.18

-62.87

PATM(%)

-1.12

-20.82

-8.45

-83.79

-93.33

Span Divergent: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Span Divergent Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.