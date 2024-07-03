Span Divergent Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
8.9
8.69
10.29
5.06
7.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.9
8.69
10.29
5.06
7.65
Other Operating Income
0.72
0.43
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.47
1.46
1.35
1.25
Total Income
10.44
9.59
11.76
6.41
8.9
Total Expenditure
8.41
9.18
10.33
6.87
12.14
PBIDT
2.03
0.4
1.43
-0.46
-3.24
Interest
0.58
0.65
0.86
1.27
1.57
PBDT
1.45
-0.24
0.57
-1.73
-4.81
Depreciation
1.31
1.64
1.62
2.36
2.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.12
0
Deferred Tax
0.24
-0.08
-0.18
0.03
-0.19
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.1
-1.81
-0.87
-4.24
-7.14
Minority Interest After NP
-0.16
-0.26
-0.27
-0.32
-1.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.05
-1.55
-0.59
-3.92
-6.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.11
0
0.07
-0.36
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.05
-0.44
-0.59
-3.99
-5.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.19
-3.31
-1.58
-7.76
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.8
4.6
13.89
-9.09
-42.35
PBDTM(%)
16.29
-2.76
5.53
-34.18
-62.87
PATM(%)
-1.12
-20.82
-8.45
-83.79
-93.33
