Span Divergent Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.69
3.52
2.79
2.87
2.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.69
3.52
2.79
2.87
2.77
Other Operating Income
0.11
0.19
0.24
0.14
0.41
Other Income
0.25
0.2
0.96
0.36
0.27
Total Income
3.05
3.91
4
3.37
3.46
Total Expenditure
2.56
3.44
2.84
2.6
2.98
PBIDT
0.49
0.47
1.16
0.77
0.48
Interest
0.15
0.16
0.17
0.18
0.18
PBDT
0.34
0.3
1
0.59
0.3
Depreciation
0.28
0.28
0.33
0.34
0.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.11
-0.22
0.18
0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
0.05
-0.09
0.88
0.06
-0.3
Minority Interest After NP
-0.08
-0.08
-0.04
-0.06
-0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.13
-0.01
0.92
0.12
-0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.08
0.09
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.13
0.07
0.83
0.12
-0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
-0.16
1.62
0.12
-0.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.21
13.35
41.57
26.82
17.32
PBDTM(%)
12.63
8.52
35.84
20.55
10.83
PATM(%)
1.85
-2.55
31.54
2.09
-10.83
