iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Span Divergent Ltd Quarterly Results

38.18
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.69

3.52

2.79

2.87

2.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.69

3.52

2.79

2.87

2.77

Other Operating Income

0.11

0.19

0.24

0.14

0.41

Other Income

0.25

0.2

0.96

0.36

0.27

Total Income

3.05

3.91

4

3.37

3.46

Total Expenditure

2.56

3.44

2.84

2.6

2.98

PBIDT

0.49

0.47

1.16

0.77

0.48

Interest

0.15

0.16

0.17

0.18

0.18

PBDT

0.34

0.3

1

0.59

0.3

Depreciation

0.28

0.28

0.33

0.34

0.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.11

-0.22

0.18

0.13

Reported Profit After Tax

0.05

-0.09

0.88

0.06

-0.3

Minority Interest After NP

-0.08

-0.08

-0.04

-0.06

-0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.13

-0.01

0.92

0.12

-0.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.08

0.09

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.13

0.07

0.83

0.12

-0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

-0.16

1.62

0.12

-0.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.46

5.46

5.46

5.46

5.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.21

13.35

41.57

26.82

17.32

PBDTM(%)

12.63

8.52

35.84

20.55

10.83

PATM(%)

1.85

-2.55

31.54

2.09

-10.83

Span Divergent: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Span Divergent Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.