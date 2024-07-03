Summary

Incorporated on 31st March 1980 as Private Ltd. Co. and converted into a Public Ltd. Co. on 14th August 1993. Promoted by Dr.P.K.Desai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing a wide range of microbiological, immunological and bio-chemical diognostic reagents, plastic accessories and allied products in its plant at Udhna.The Company completed expansion-cum-modernisation and mechanisation of packing activities at Udhna. Acquiring three plots of land at GIDC Sachin admeasuring 33,897 sq. mtrs. which is situated near the State Highway and National Highway No.8.This project was finance by way of internal accruals of Rs.31.62 lakhs and balance from Term Loans of Rs.30 lakhs.The Company entered into the technical arrangement with Bioprobe Netherland, Path U.S.A. Dynajen U.S.A. for manufacturing HIV Dipsticks, Myco-dot, Monoclonal anitbodies.Company launched several new products developed by its R & D Center such as One Step Lateral Chromotography Based Assay for monitoring of pregnancy and Hepatitis to be marketed under the brand name of CRYSTAL as well as HIV Flow Through. The continuation distributorship arrangements with Murex Biotech UK Ltd which is now subsidiary of Abbott Diagnostics USA will also generate substantial business from the nitche market of the Blood Bank Segment.

