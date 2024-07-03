SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹39.15
Prev. Close₹39.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹39.15
Day's Low₹38.95
52 Week's High₹45.3
52 Week's Low₹12.92
Book Value₹63.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.27
P/E14.83
EPS2.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.66
27.16
30.51
38.27
Net Worth
34.12
32.62
35.97
43.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.45
1.7
1.69
2.38
yoy growth (%)
-14.82
0.76
-28.89
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.06
-1.56
As % of sales
0
0
3.96
65.44
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.36
-3.13
-1.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.13
0.04
-2.13
-0.68
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.91
-0.55
-0.34
Tax paid
-0.02
0.14
-0.3
-0.15
Working capital
-1.93
-0.33
0.33
-2.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.82
0.76
-28.89
0
Op profit growth
-123.45
-93.08
2.21
-20.11
EBIT growth
326
-119.15
175.04
-80.53
Net profit growth
-99.47
-88.61
264.41
-123.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11.69
11.93
12.95
7.4
9.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.69
11.93
12.95
7.4
9.38
Other Operating Income
0.97
0.6
0.14
0
0
Other Income
1.78
0.66
1.64
1.93
2.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjay N Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pradip K Desai
Managing Director
Viral Pradipkumar Desai
Whole Time Director & CFO
Paras Desa
Non Executive Director
Shefali Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urvi Shinde
Independent Director
Jigneshkumar R Desai
Independent Director
Nirav D Jogani
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajendra N Chokhawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated on 31st March 1980 as Private Ltd. Co. and converted into a Public Ltd. Co. on 14th August 1993. Promoted by Dr.P.K.Desai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing a wide range of microbiological, immunological and bio-chemical diognostic reagents, plastic accessories and allied products in its plant at Udhna.The Company completed expansion-cum-modernisation and mechanisation of packing activities at Udhna. Acquiring three plots of land at GIDC Sachin admeasuring 33,897 sq. mtrs. which is situated near the State Highway and National Highway No.8.This project was finance by way of internal accruals of Rs.31.62 lakhs and balance from Term Loans of Rs.30 lakhs.The Company entered into the technical arrangement with Bioprobe Netherland, Path U.S.A. Dynajen U.S.A. for manufacturing HIV Dipsticks, Myco-dot, Monoclonal anitbodies.Company launched several new products developed by its R & D Center such as One Step Lateral Chromotography Based Assay for monitoring of pregnancy and Hepatitis to be marketed under the brand name of CRYSTAL as well as HIV Flow Through. The continuation distributorship arrangements with Murex Biotech UK Ltd which is now subsidiary of Abbott Diagnostics USA will also generate substantial business from the nitche market of the Blood Bank Segment.
The Span Divergent Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Span Divergent Ltd is ₹21.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Span Divergent Ltd is 14.83 and 0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Span Divergent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Span Divergent Ltd is ₹12.92 and ₹45.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Span Divergent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.99%, 3 Years at 33.38%, 1 Year at 154.06%, 6 Month at 18.78%, 3 Month at 65.96% and 1 Month at 14.67%.
