iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Span Divergent Ltd Share Price

38.95
(-0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.15
  • Day's High39.15
  • 52 Wk High45.3
  • Prev. Close39.15
  • Day's Low38.95
  • 52 Wk Low 12.92
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E14.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.82
  • EPS2.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Span Divergent Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

39.15

Prev. Close

39.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

39.15

Day's Low

38.95

52 Week's High

45.3

52 Week's Low

12.92

Book Value

63.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.27

P/E

14.83

EPS

2.64

Divi. Yield

0

Span Divergent Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Span Divergent Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Span Divergent Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.55%

Foreign: 0.54%

Indian: 63.45%

Non-Promoter- 35.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Span Divergent Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.46

5.46

5.46

5.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.66

27.16

30.51

38.27

Net Worth

34.12

32.62

35.97

43.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.45

1.7

1.69

2.38

yoy growth (%)

-14.82

0.76

-28.89

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.06

-1.56

As % of sales

0

0

3.96

65.44

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.36

-3.13

-1.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.13

0.04

-2.13

-0.68

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.91

-0.55

-0.34

Tax paid

-0.02

0.14

-0.3

-0.15

Working capital

-1.93

-0.33

0.33

-2.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.82

0.76

-28.89

0

Op profit growth

-123.45

-93.08

2.21

-20.11

EBIT growth

326

-119.15

175.04

-80.53

Net profit growth

-99.47

-88.61

264.41

-123.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11.69

11.93

12.95

7.4

9.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.69

11.93

12.95

7.4

9.38

Other Operating Income

0.97

0.6

0.14

0

0

Other Income

1.78

0.66

1.64

1.93

2.49

View Annually Results

Span Divergent Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Span Divergent Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjay N Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pradip K Desai

Managing Director

Viral Pradipkumar Desai

Whole Time Director & CFO

Paras Desa

Non Executive Director

Shefali Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urvi Shinde

Independent Director

Jigneshkumar R Desai

Independent Director

Nirav D Jogani

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajendra N Chokhawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Span Divergent Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 31st March 1980 as Private Ltd. Co. and converted into a Public Ltd. Co. on 14th August 1993. Promoted by Dr.P.K.Desai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing a wide range of microbiological, immunological and bio-chemical diognostic reagents, plastic accessories and allied products in its plant at Udhna.The Company completed expansion-cum-modernisation and mechanisation of packing activities at Udhna. Acquiring three plots of land at GIDC Sachin admeasuring 33,897 sq. mtrs. which is situated near the State Highway and National Highway No.8.This project was finance by way of internal accruals of Rs.31.62 lakhs and balance from Term Loans of Rs.30 lakhs.The Company entered into the technical arrangement with Bioprobe Netherland, Path U.S.A. Dynajen U.S.A. for manufacturing HIV Dipsticks, Myco-dot, Monoclonal anitbodies.Company launched several new products developed by its R & D Center such as One Step Lateral Chromotography Based Assay for monitoring of pregnancy and Hepatitis to be marketed under the brand name of CRYSTAL as well as HIV Flow Through. The continuation distributorship arrangements with Murex Biotech UK Ltd which is now subsidiary of Abbott Diagnostics USA will also generate substantial business from the nitche market of the Blood Bank Segment.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Span Divergent Ltd share price today?

The Span Divergent Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Span Divergent Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Span Divergent Ltd is ₹21.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Span Divergent Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Span Divergent Ltd is 14.83 and 0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Span Divergent Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Span Divergent Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Span Divergent Ltd is ₹12.92 and ₹45.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Span Divergent Ltd?

Span Divergent Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.99%, 3 Years at 33.38%, 1 Year at 154.06%, 6 Month at 18.78%, 3 Month at 65.96% and 1 Month at 14.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Span Divergent Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Span Divergent Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Span Divergent Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.